Hello! ‘The Book of Mormon’ is returning to Perth

The Tony, Olivier, and Grammy award‑winning production The Book of Mormon will return to Perth’s Crown Theatre from October 2026.

The popular musical was written by Trey Parker and Matt Stone alongside Robert Lopez. It was last performed in Perth in 2019 and OUTinPerth gave it a 5‑star review.

- Advertisement -

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the creators of the Emmy and Peabody Award‑winning television show South Park, now in its 27th season, and the feature films South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and Team America: World Police.

Robert Lopez co‑created the Broadway musical Avenue Q and co‑wrote the songs for Disney’s Frozen and Coco. He is the first person ever to achieve a double EGOT, winning at least two each of the four major entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

The Australian cast includes Sean Johnston (Hairspray) as Elder Price and Nick Cox (Beauty and the Beast) as Elder Cunningham, Paris Leveque, who is making her professional debut as Nabulungi, Tom Struik (Sister Act the Musical) as Elder McKinley, Simbarashe Matshe (Filthy Business) as Mafala Hatimbi, Augie Tchantcho, who is reprising his role in The Book of Mormon, as The General, and Matthew Hamilton (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Mission President.

Book of Mormon at The Capitol Theatre photographed by Daniel Boud.

Winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, The Book of Mormon follows a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get.

The musical made its world premiere in March 2011 at Broadway’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The London production opened in February 2013 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, winning four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

The Australian premiere season in Melbourne in 2015 broke the record for the highest‑selling on‑sale period of any production in Melbourne’s Princess Theatre’s 159‑year history and also won the Helpmann Award for Best Musical.



Visit www.thebookofmormonmusical.com.au to sign up to the ticket waitlist for priority access to tickets.