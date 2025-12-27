Help organise International Gynecological Awareness Day 2026

International Gynecological Awareness Day (IGAD) is marked each year on 10th September, and while it’s still nine months away the call to help organise the 2026 activities has just gone out.

The annual day was founded by Western Australian health advocate Kath Mazzella, and aims to highlight the ongoing neglect of gynaecological and vulva health across education, healthcare systems and public awareness.

Mazzella says despite affecting millions of women, conditions such as vulva cancer, lichen sclerosus, endometriosis, pelvic pain disorders and other gynaecological diseases remain under-discussed, under-funded and frequently dismissed.

“We would never accept this level of silence for breast cancer — yet gynaecological health continues to be treated as uncomfortable, niche or optional,” she said announcing the call out for people to help organise the 2026 event.

“Women are still suffering in silence because society and systems struggle to even say the word vulva.” she added.

Mazzella notes that the day provides a coordinated opportunity for governments, health professionals, community organisations, media and the public to normalise conversations about gynaecological and vulva health, improve early recognition and diagnosis, reduce stigma and shame as well as supporting women across the lifespan, including those in rural, remote and marginalised communities.

The 2026 campaign will see advocates calling for health departments to to prioritise women’s gynaecological health in policy and funding, education providers to improve training, and media outlets to assist in breaking the silence on the topic. Community and corporate partners are also needed to help support awareness initiatives.

While most people are currently taking a break over the festive season, Mazzella says its the perfect time to highlight the need for people to get involved, noting that cancer and other illnesses don’t stop for the holidays.

“If we want real change in 2026, the conversations must start now,” Mazzella said. “Gynaecological health is not a ‘special interest’ issue — it is a public health issue.”

People wanting to get involved in the day can reach out to Kath Mazzella via her website.