Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

In a staggering display of overpopulation, Cat Haven, WA’s only open-admission cat shelter, has been forced to take in over 30 cats in a single day from one owner, further straining its already overwhelmed resources.

The challenge came when a homeless member of the public arrived with over 30 cats in their car, asking the shelter to take them all in.

Cat Haven, WA’s only open-admission cat shelter, is already grappling with an exceptionally high intake from an unusually intense start to kitten season. With a capacity of just 228 onsite, which has been reached multiple times over the past two months, today’s intake places tremendous pressure on our resources, staff, and volunteers.

Cat Haven’s CEO, Roz Robinson, explains that high intake like today is not an uncommon occurrence and highlighted the urgent need for community action to address WA’s cat overpopulation crisis.

“Cat welfare in WA is a community responsibility that must be taken seriously. For decades, we have worked tirelessly to address the issues around stray and abandoned cats, but we can’t do it alone,” she explained.

“Cats are prolific breeders, with females able to reproduce as young as four months. We need the public to sterilise their cats and financial support for those who can’t afford it. Local governments must step up their responsibilities under the Cat Act 2011 to manage strays and enforce the Act.

“Our intake hit a six-year high last year, with over 8,000 cats and kittens, and funds meant for essential improvements and care are being stretched thin just to keep up with intake.”

Cat Haven, a primarily self-funded shelter in Shenton Park, is urgently calling on the public for support—whether through fostering, adopting a cat, or making a tax deductible donation of $2 or more to help care for the many cats in need.

Roz Robinson emphasises, “Your support, whether through fostering, adopting, or donating, can make a vital difference.”

This Sunday the Cat Haven is holding their annual Wet Nose Day with a sausage sizzle, market stalls, face painting, books and crafts, cat merchandise and kitten cuddles galore.

Visit the Cat Haven and give them some help.