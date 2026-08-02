Make Room For Connection: Australians urged to think differently about loneliness

Relationships Australia is encouraging people to think differently about loneliness, connection and belonging, and the role relationships play in building stronger, more connected communities.

3 – 9 August is Loneliness Awareness Week and this year’s theme is ‘Make Room For Connection’, acting as a reminder that connection doesn’t happen by accident. Relationships Australia say it is shaped by the opportunities people have to participate in community life, build relationships and feel included.

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Relationships Australia’s 2024 Relationship Indicators study identified a number of cohorts who were often impacted by loneliness. People aged 25 to 34, one-parent families with children over 15, and people under distress due to relationship pressures were among the most lonely. At the highest end of the scale, 49% of people living with a long-term mental health condition reported feeling lonely.

Relationships Australia National Executive Officer, Nick Tebbey, said loneliness was not simply about people being alone.

“Many people in Australia are surrounded by others but still feel disconnected. The opposite of loneliness is not simply company – it is belonging,” Tebbey said.

“Healthy relationships are our social infrastructure. They are the networks of family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and community groups that help people feel connected, supported and included.

“Just as physical infrastructure helps communities function and thrive, relationships provide the foundation for wellbeing, resilient communities and stronger social connections.”

Through its work across the country, Relationships Australia sees firsthand that people’s wellbeing is closely linked to the quality of their relationships and their sense of belonging.

Tebbey said healthy relationships were a foundation for individual and community wellbeing.

“Healthy relationships build resilience, strengthen mental wellbeing and create the support networks people rely on during difficult times – often long before a crisis occurs.

“Creating connection is something we can all contribute to – whether through checking in on a neighbour, welcoming someone into a community group, or creating workplaces and communities where people feel valued and included.

“We all have a responsibility to make room for connection and create places where people feel seen, valued and included.”

Are you looking for opportunities to connect with the LGBTIQA+ community? Head to our Community Groups page for more.