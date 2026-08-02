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‘King of Drag’ returns for season two with new host and judges

Culture

The first major competition series to focus on celebrating the artistry of drag kings is returning for a second season with an all-new look.

King of Drag made its debut in 2025, earning award nominations for its groundbreaking premise and competitive talent.

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This year, comedian Cameron Esposito will be stepping in as host for drag king Murray Hill, with a massive line-up of queer icons and drag favourites on the judging panel.

Joining Esposito will be season one contestants Henlo Bullfrog, King Perk and Big D, Drag Race alums Ginger Minj, Yvie Oddly and Gottmik, director Dustin Lance Black and Pose star Laith Ashley.

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for the cast announcement ahead of the premiere on Revry this September.

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Community

Make Room For Connection: Australians urged to think differently about loneliness

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3 - 9 August is Loneliness Awareness Week and this year's theme is Make Room For Connection.
Culture

Bibliophile | Jane R. Miles uncovers a 30-year mystery with ‘Stay Buried’

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Stay Buried is a phenomenally tense first novel from Perth writer Jane R. Miles.
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This year saw 181 nominations submitted, championing causes including LGBTIQA+ inclusion, disability advocacy and mental health.
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Singapore authorities have detained three radicalised teenagers, including one accused of plotting attacks against LGBTIQA+ students.
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Basketball star Brittney Griner files for divorce

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Make Room For Connection: Australians urged to think differently about loneliness

OUTinPerth -
3 - 9 August is Loneliness Awareness Week and this year's theme is Make Room For Connection.
Read more

Bibliophile | Jane R. Miles uncovers a 30-year mystery with ‘Stay Buried’

OUTinPerth -
Stay Buried is a phenomenally tense first novel from Perth writer Jane R. Miles.
Read more

LGBTIQA+ community members and groups among WA Youth Awards 2026 finalists

OUTinPerth -
This year saw 181 nominations submitted, championing causes including LGBTIQA+ inclusion, disability advocacy and mental health.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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