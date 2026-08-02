‘King of Drag’ returns for season two with new host and judges

The first major competition series to focus on celebrating the artistry of drag kings is returning for a second season with an all-new look.

King of Drag made its debut in 2025, earning award nominations for its groundbreaking premise and competitive talent.

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This year, comedian Cameron Esposito will be stepping in as host for drag king Murray Hill, with a massive line-up of queer icons and drag favourites on the judging panel.

Joining Esposito will be season one contestants Henlo Bullfrog, King Perk and Big D, Drag Race alums Ginger Minj, Yvie Oddly and Gottmik, director Dustin Lance Black and Pose star Laith Ashley.

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for the cast announcement ahead of the premiere on Revry this September.