‘Here You Come Again’ is a feel good celebration

Here You Come Again, the jukebox musical celebrating the music of Dolly Parton, has arrived in Perth and it’s a show that will make you feel inspired and positive.

Following successful seasons across the USA and the UK the show is now touring Australia and will be at The Regal Theatre for a strictly limited season.

The show is co-written by legendary writer Bruce Vilanch, famous for writing comedy for some of Hollywood’s biggest names as well as a couple of camp songs for The Village People and Eartha Kitt. He teamed up with Gabriel Barre and Tricia Paoluccio for an uplifting and inspiring story.

For its Australian run Fiona Harris and Mike McLeish have adapted the script filling it with local references and touchpoints.

Photograph by Cameron Grant.

Paoluccio plays Dolly Parton in the show, and a local cast has been assembled for the Australian tour. In the spotlight alongside the blonde bombshell is Australian actor Dash Kruck, whose previously appeared in productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Kruck plays Kevin. A gay man in his mid-40’s whose found himself moving back in with his parents during the pandemic. As he sits in his teenage bedroom, on a bed with Masters of the Universe bedsheets, stockpiling toilet paper, and shouting to his parents downstairs, he wonders what happened to the dreams he had as a teen.

As a teenager he dreamed of becoming a comedian, had an unrequited crush on his best friend and was obsessed with Dolly Parton. A milk crate filled with her records sits in the corner, and posters of Parton adorn the walls.

In a puff of smoke, like a fairy godmother, Parton appears to help Kevin find direction in his life, and she’s got the songs to answer his questions and quell his fears.

Bringing each musical number to life is an ensemble to play various additional characters. Joining the actions is Kellie Rode as Mum, Laura Joy Bunting as Tish, and Bailey Dunnage as Kevin’s ‘it’s complicated’ boyfriend Jeremy.

Dunnage is best known to queer audiences as his drag alter-ego Aubrey Haive, who completed in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, and for his YouTube channel Bailey’s Botanical Band.

The production also features a talented live band led by Andrew Worboys with Tina Harris, Luke Herbert, and Ash Murdica.

Photograph by Cameron Grant.

With each song Dolly Parton builds up Kevin’s self-respect and helps him get him life back on track.

The show is as expected filled with sing-a-long tunes from Parton’s long recording career. With 49 solo albums under her belt and another 18 collaborative albums to her name, there’s no shortage of material. It also includes a few lesser known tunes in the mix.

Paoluccio successfully captures Parton’s voice and mannerisms, and Kruck can certainly hold the audience’s attention and deliver the laughs.

The challenge with this musical though is not a lot happens. Dolly Parton appears and offers some sage advice about life and a song, and then Dolly Parton offers some more wise words and another song. This continues until the interval.

After the interval there’s a costume change for Dolly, it’s a bit like when Mary Poppins comes back, and then she sings some more songs and gives some more tips for keeping your chin up and focusing on the positives.

The magic of many jukebox musicals is their ability to weave a tale that connects a series of well known songs. Mamma Mia the musical based around ABBA does it to perfection, as does We Will Rock You with the music of Queen. This story couldn’t be any simpler.

The musical made headlines earlier this year when during a performance in Manchester the production had to be halted and the cast left the stage when an audience member became enraged about the show having a gay character. She clearly had not got Dolly’s messages of positivity.

As we left the theatre I wondered which of musical heroes would come to me in my darkest hour to provide inspiration. I just don’t think Madonna would even be bothered to turn up, and I’m not sure Bananarama would be any help.

Then I remembered that a few years ago I suffered fever dreams while dealing with an exceptionally bad cold. My spirit musician is Sheryl Crow and she only sang that one song about the sun coming up over Santa Monica Boulevard. Over and over.

Here You Come Again has an innovative story, embodies the values of Dolly Parton, and is filled with great tunes. It’ll leave you feeling like you can sail away to the islands in the stream, capture the love that’s like a butterfly, and take another stab at stumbling out of bed and into the kitchen to pour yourself a cup of ambition.

Here You Come Again will be at the Regal Theatre until the 31st August. For more, head to hereyoucomeagain.com.au