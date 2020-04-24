Take a look at new YouTube channel ‘Bailey’s Botanical Band’

Take a look at this new YouTube channel that’s perfect for the time of isolation and staying at home.

Bailey, who is a graduate of the West Australian Academy of Performing Arts at Edith Cowan University, combined his love of indoor plants and music to create Bailey’s Botanical Band.

Each episode Bailey introduces the audience to one of his many house plants, and then he sings a song for the plant. Research has shown that music can stimulate plants to grow, while adding some greenery to our houses helps our own mental health.

Graeme Watson chatted to Bailey about his project via a Skype call, and discussed plants in the field of musical theatre, the cross-over between pop music and gardening, and what audiences can expect to see in future episodes.

Take a look at the first episode in the series where Bailey brings together the music of Alicia Keyes and an attractive looking pot plant.

Head to Bailey’s Botanical Band to see more episodes of the show.

Graeme Watson

Declaration: Graeme Watson is currently a staff member at Edith Cowan University.

