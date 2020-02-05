Hermitude to headline SNACK at Claremont Showgrounds

Dance music duo Hermitude will headline SNACK at Claremont Showgrounds on Saturday 11th April.

Luke Dubber (a.k.a. Luke Dubs) and Angus Stuart (a.k.a. El Gusto), have been making music together since they were teenagers living in the Blue Mountains. They formed Hermitude in 2000, and this year the dup celebrate their 20th anniversary. Their sixth album Pollyanarchy was released late last year, a more chilled out affair than their previous records, the album saw the duo working with a number of guest vocalists including Bibi Bourelly, Vic Mensa and BJ The Chicago Kid.

SNACK Showgrounds Edition promises to get wild with SNACK DJs, a massive 1000-person silent disco, carnival rides, indoor and outdoor dance floors across the entire Robinson Pavilion, and a side-show alley, complete with SNACK show bags.

The events most recent outing in December at the Ice Cream Factory featured Tkay Maidza and was a huge success, and now the SNACK party is back for the Easter long weekend.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on at 6pm on the 12th February.

Check out Hermitude’s tune Everyday which features Hoodlum.

OIP Staff