Hillary Duff is bringing her ‘Lucky Me’ world tour to Australia

If you’re a fan of Hillary Duff lock in 29th October because that’s when her Lucky Me world tour will arrive at Perth’s RAC Arena.

Duff shot to fame on the Disney TV show Lizzie McGuire before launching a successful pop career. She’s been quiet for the last few years, but this week will release her new album Luck… or Something.

The new album comes eleven years after Duff’s last offering, but fans have given high praise to recent singles Mature and Roommates.

Hilary Duff arrives for the Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land Press Day on May 30, 2019 in West Hollywood. (Shutterstock)

Joining Duff on her tour will be British artist La Roux.

The Australian leg of the tour will start in Queensland with a show at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 22nd October, it’ll then head to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on 24th October and then down to Melbourne for a show at the Rod Laver Arena on 26th October.

The final show of the Australian leg will be at Perth’s RAC Arena on 29th October. Tickets go on sale Friday 20th February.

Ahead of arriving in Australia Duff will play shows in Ireland and the United Kingdom, she’s also announced dates for 2027 to play Canada and Mexico.