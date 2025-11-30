HIV Community Champions announced on World AIDS Day

The National Association of People with HIV Australia (NAPWHA) and Gilead Sciences Australia have announced the 2025 Community Champions.

Five remarkable everyday Australians have been recognised for their leadership, support and advocacy for people living with HIV.

Now in its fifth year, the Community Champions program continues to highlight the extraordinary contribution individuals make to the HIV response in Australia through their compassion, commitment and community leadership.

This year saw a record 56 nominations from within the sector, reflecting not only the breadth of experience within the community but also the significant role played by those who walk alongside people living with HIV.

Among this year’s recipients are four peer workers whose lived experience strengthens the care they provide and a GP who has been a strong advocate for embedding peer support within clinical practice.

Together, they represent the many allies who offer insight, connection and practical support at some of life’s most challenging moments.

NAPWHA President Scott Harlum said this year’s recipients demonstrate the power of lived experience in action.

“Peer support has always been at the heart of Australia’s HIV response and this year’s Champions embody that more clearly than ever. They remind us that progress is driven by people with lived experience, and by those who stand in solidarity alongside them. Their work brings dignity, hope and connection at a time when stigma and inequity still shape the lives of too many.”

Gilead Sciences ANZ Director Public Affairs Lisa Maguire said the growth of the program reflects its deepening impact.

“Gilead is honoured to support the Community Champions program in its fifth year. The record number of nominations this year illustrates the continuing growth of the program and the enormous respect communities have for their peers, advocates and allies,” Maguire said.

“We are proud to stand with NAPWHA and recognise those in the community who share our continuing commitment to reducing stigma and improving outcomes for everyone living with HIV.”

Dr Fergus McCabe and Charlie Manley.

The 2025 Community Champions include two people from Western Australia. WAAC Peer Support worker Charlie Manley and Dr Fergus McCabe.

Manley spoke to OUTinPerth at Sunday’s commuity gathering ahead of World AIDS Day and shared that he’d found out about the honour while he was on holiday in Argentina.

“I was on holiday was getting all these phone calls and messages from people from work.” he shared, but like anyone away on leave he completed ignored their messages, until his team leader managed to get through.

“I was just so shocked, surprised and super grateful. It was really surreal, but it was really amazing.” he said.

In recent years Manley has often spoken about his own experience of discovering as a young man that he was HIV positive. Now he helps other people who are newly disagnosed with their journey. Work that he’s committed to and passionate about.

“It’s amazing to be honest, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’m so grateful I work in the space and help the amazing people I work with. I’m just really grateful to support people and guide them through something that I have also lived through.

“I know what its like, and I know how painful and lonely it can feel. To be that support person it is amazing for me, and its incredible work.”

Find out about all the Community Champions

Babi – Overseas Born Community Champion. A trailblazing transgender woman and community leader, Babi supports migrants, international students and people living with HIV to navigate stigma, identity and complex systems with dignity, strength and care.

Helen – Peer Community Champion. A Peer Navigator with Queensland Positive People (QPP), Helen walks beside people living with HIV with empathy and calm assurance, helping them reconnect with care, rebuild confidence and find community.

Charlie – Emerging Community Champion. A peer worker and case manager at WAAC, Charlie provides grounded, compassionate support to people facing isolation, migration challenges and stigma, creating welcoming spaces where connection and belonging can grow.

Ron – Bolder Community Champion. A social worker, researcher and long-time advocate, Ron champions the rights, visibility and wellbeing of older people living with HIV, using lived experience to guide connection, community and change.

Dr. Fergus McCabe – Health Ally Community Champion. A respected HIV GP and strong advocate for peer-led care, Fergus centres patient choice and collaboration, empowering peers as leaders within a community-driven model of care.