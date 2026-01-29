Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Holly Valance’s insulting new tune pulled from iTunes

News

Former pop star Holly Valance’s new tune Kiss Kiss (XX) My Arse has been pulled from sale on iTunes.

The singer created the new take on her iconic hit Kiss Kiss as part of a satirical feature length cartoon film created by the One Nation political party. The song mocks people who are transgender, and refers to gay people as “benders”.

Much was made of the song rushing to the top of the iTunes chart upon its release on Australia Day, but now Apple have removed it from their platform.

While One Nation claimed the track appearing at the top of the iTunes chart – declaring it a number one smash, music industry experts have noted that it’s quite easy to achieve a number one with a little organisation and it only takes a few hundred downloads.

How many downloads the song got, and how often it is streamed will probably remain a mystery, but ARIA has confirmed the song is not eligible for consideration on the official Australian music charts.

Last year Vallance gave an interview where she outlined her right-wing political beliefs.

In 2024 Valance gave an interview with British media where she voiced her support for right wing politics and complained that children in Australian schools were given sex education.

Valance first came to prominence on the TV soap opera Neighbours, before launching a pop career. She found success with songs including Naughty Girl, Down Boy and her mega-hit Kiss Kiss. 

The song Şımarık was wrttien by famous Turkish singer Sezen Aksu, and was originally a hit for fellow Turkish artist Tarkan, but Vallance brought it to English speaking audiences as Kiss Kiss.

Her music career stalled with the release of her second album State of Mind which was released in 2003, and Valance focused on an acting career in Hollywood. In 2012 she married British property developer and billionaire Nick Candy. The couple have two children. It was reported last year the Candy and Vallance had split.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

