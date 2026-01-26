Pauline Hanson teams up with Holly Vallance to mock trans people

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has posted a music video which says is voiced by former pop star Holly Vallance.

Note this report contains information that some readers may find offensive and upsetting.

Real Biological Woman is lifted from Hanson’s feature length cartoon A Super Progressive Movie which is having selected screenings in cinemas today before being made available through online streaming.

“When we phoned Holly Valance to write us a song for the movie, she instantly said yes.” Hanson said a social media post. The song mocks transgender people, the LGBTIQA+ people and people who use non-traditional pronouns.

Hanson told her followers if enough people download the song it will be forced to play on radio stations across the nation including Triple J.

“Wouldn’t the ABC have a heart attack knowing they had to play this track!” Senator Hanson said.

The track would be Valance’s first musical release in nine years, and her first solo release in over two decades.

In 2024 Valance gave an interview with British media where she voiced her support for right wing politics and complained that children in Australian schools were given sex education.

Valance first came to prominence on the TV soap opera Neighbours, before launching a pop career. She found success with songs including Naughty Girl, Down Boy and her mega-hit Kiss Kiss.

Her music career stalled with the release of her second album State of Mind which was released in 2003, and Valance focused on an acting career in Hollywood. In 2012 she married British property developer and billionaire Nick Candy. The couple have two children. It was reported last year the Candy and Vallance had split.

The song opens up with a cartoon image of a woman with facial hair and stubble on her legs who makes a ‘mwuh” kiss sound that is reminiscent of Vallance’s big hit from yesteryear.

“You will respect my pronouns, not all ladies have ovaries, some have a penis” Vallance sings before launching into a verse about how she’ll never be a “him, he or they”, because she’s a “real biological woman”.

“I was born this way, it’s in my DNA” she sings, referencing Lady Gaga’s LGBTIQA+ anthem. The clip them cuts to a character saying “My baby has no gender”, to which a friend relies “I hope its a bender”. While a third says “Don’t choke on your woke – joke!”.

The song goes on to mock left wing politics, gay parents, pronouns, Indigenous Australians and diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives.

The feature film has been born off the success of Hanson’s weekly cartoon series that mocks her political opponents, it’s regularly featured on Sky News in Australia. A screening of the film at parliament house was cancelled because the film was deemed to be offensive.

The film has been given an Mature rating by the Film Classification Board. A report relating to the film’s classification said it was filled with crude humour which trivialises the rights of minority groups who face discrimination, and makes fun of the generational trauma of Indigenous Australians, while it also mocks people experiencing gender transition or body dysphoria.

The report also states the film includes references to murdering public figures including Hanson, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Speaking to News.com Senator Hanson said she was excited about Australian’s seeing her new film.

“I can’t wait for people to see the movie.

“It deals with the culture of victimhood that is destroying not only Australia, but much of western society.” she said.

“We’ve deliberately gone to stream instead of taking it to all cinemas across the country because of the risk of cancel culture.

“Cancel culture is what’s hurting cinemas across Australia. Cinemas are being forced to screen dull, boring, woke movies that people don’t want to see”.

Australia Day has also seen One Nation MPs in Western Australia posting an image of Hanson to community based social media pages urging people to become members of the party.

In the poster Senator Hanson, who will turn 72 later this year, is depicted as a young woman in a style akin to war posters of the 1940s.

Last week News Corp’s political poll showed One Nation had more primary vote support than the coalition for the first time. Soon after Hanson declared that her party was in a position to form government at the next election, or at least take over from the National party and Liberal party as the recognised opposition.

At the 2024 election Senator Hanson increased her numbers in the senate to four seats, and with the defection of Barnaby Joyce to the party later in the year they gained their first lower house seat.

The claim that the party can form government at the next election is a stretch. To win government One Nation would have to win a majority of the 150 seats of the lower house. Joyce has already indicated he’ll be vacating his seat of New England to run for a spot in the senate.

One Nation has a long history of elected member quitting the party before making it through an election cycle, and their candidate vetting has often led them to recruit unsuitable candidates who fill newspaper column inches with uncovered racist statements and bizarre claims.

The party currently has two members in the Western Australian parliament and one in Victoria’s upper house. All of their New South Wales MPs have quit the party, as did South Australian MP Sarah Game.

