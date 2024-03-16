Holly Valance says she hates that Aussie youth are taught about sexuality

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Former pop star and Neighbours actor Holly Valance has shared that she’s against Australian youth being taught about sexuality in the education system.

Warning: This story mentions suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Valance shared her views on a range of topics in the first edition of a new podcast from GB News political editor Christoper ‘Chopper’ Hope. The singer voiced her support for the right win Reform party and UK politician Nigel Farage, and outlined her opposition to all renewable energy, and belief that energy challenges can be solved by mining Thorium.

She spoke about her opposition to abortion and Covid vaccines, her appreciation of Andrew Tate, and described Victoria as a “nanny state”.

The singer said she’d left Australia in her youth and has never voted in an Australian election, complaining that she gets fines for failing to vote in elections. Valance said she believes postal votes should be banned because she thinks they are often used in a corrupt manner.

“I don’t agree with postal votes. Unless you are in the army.” Valance said. “I think they just do strange things to elections.”

“I think you can get a lot of people filling in the same thing with one person sort of correlating those ticks. I think you can change the outcomes dramatically, and it does.”

Valance says she began to align with conservative values when she moved to America in her 20’s and all her housemates were Republicans. She described Hollywood as a land of hustlers, where people embraced “lefty weird woke crap”.

Valance first came to prominence on the TV soap opera Neighbours, before launching a pop career. She found success with songs including Naughty Girl, Down Boy and her mega-hit Kiss Kiss.

The song is a cover of the Turkish hit Şımarık, originally performed by Tarkan. In the video for Valance’s version, she memorably appears in front of pulsating lights giving the appearance that she is naked.

Her music career stalled with the release of her second album State of Mind which was released in 2003, and Valance focused on an acting career in Hollywood. In 2012 she married British property developer and billionaire Nick Candy. The couple have two children.

Valance told Hope that just because people are rich their lives are not remarkably different to other people, and their political viewpoints are equally valid.

“We don’t really sort of talk about money and things at home. We talk about school and each other, and relationships and friendships and regular things. We don’t sit there and there and say to each other ‘Oh the marble looks great this morning darling.’

Valance said television had created an idea that the daily lives of rich people were different to other people. “It’s the same shit as you.” she declared.

The singer said she rarely returns to Australia and was unable to enter the country for many years because she was opposed to Covid vaccines, but the country is no longer the place where she grew up.

“I’ll get a ticket for something within two hours of arriving, doing something – parking in the wrong place, going one kilometre over the thirty or twenty-five kilometre speed limit.” Valance said.

“The woke stuff has really gone big in Australia.” Valance said, citing Australia’s approach to sexual education in schools as an example of the woke takeover.

“I don’t think children and sexuality should be in the same sentence, and I don’t think anyone’s sexuality is anyone’s business.”

Saying similar problems existed in UK schools, Valance to aim at climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

“I don’t understand why you have this demonic little gremlin high priestess of climate-ism as the goddess in classrooms.” Valance said. “The kids are all coming home with depression and anxiety.”

The singer then said she thought the Tate brothers were often portrayed unfairly in British schools. Brothers Christian and Andrew Tate have become popular bloggers, but have been charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

“You’ve got people like the Tate brothers, who get demonised in schools oddly, they get mentioned a lot, as being these terrible people for telling guys to get up, go to the gym, eat well, work hard, look after your family, look after your lady – it’s a traditional kind of thing.

“Those guys bad – they’re literally stopping guys from topping themselves.” Valance said, suggesting that the posts made by Tate were about helping suicide prevention.

“Why do we glorify a Greta, who is odd and giving children no hope.” Valance asked, before going on to say she didn’t believe men needed to put on a dress to be “interesting”.

The singer wrapped up the interview saying it was impossible for her to be cancelled, because she didn’t work for anyone.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.

GB News