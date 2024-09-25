Search
Home Affair Minister Tony Burke urged to take action on Kellie Jay Keen’s return to Australia

News

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is being urged to stop British activist Kellie-Jay Keen from returning to Australia.

Keen, who drew large protests in every city she visited during her last trip to Australia, has been announced as a keynote speaker for the CPAC Conference in Brisbane next month.

A petition launched by the Trans Justice Project calls for her to be denied entry to Australia on the basis that she is not a person of “good character”. To date almost 3,000 people have signed the petition which was launched a few days ago.

The Trans Justice Project has highlighted that there were similar calls ahead of Keen’s 2023 visit which were ignored by the government.

At each step of her previous seven city tour her appearances drew a large number of counter-protesters, but it was her Melbourne appearance that generated headlines when a group of neo-Nazis appeared adjacent to Keen’s open-mike event.

A spokesperson for the Department of Hime Affairs told OUTinPerth that they were unable to comment on individual cases.

“The department reserves the right to cancel visas upon a range of grounds. Visa cancellation powers help to ensure the protection of the Australian community and the integrity of Australia’s borders and visa programs.” they said.

“All non-citizens who wish to enter or remain in Australia must satisfy the requirements of the Migration Act 1958 (the Act) and Migration Regulations 1994, including identity, health, security and character requirements.

“Section 501 of the Act enables the Department to refuse to grant, or to cancel, a visa on the basis that the person does not pass the character test. 

“A person may not pass the character test on a number of grounds, including but not limited to, if they have a substantial criminal record, or where their conduct represents a risk to the Australian community.” the spokesperson said.

The character requirements for an Australian visa are available online.   

OUTinPerth has approached Kellie-Jay Keen for comment.

