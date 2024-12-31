How well do you know the events of 2024?

It’s the end of the year. In 2024 OUTinPerth has published over 1,800 stories. Have you been paying attention?
Here’s a 30-question quiz on news, politics, local events, news and culture.
Test yourself, test your friends.
Politics and News
- There’s been lots of political changes during the year. Who is the current leader of the Liberal party in Victoria?
- Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zemplias is hoping to make the move to state politics at the 2025 state election, what seat is he running for?
- What’s the name of the WA Labor senator, who used to be in the WA parliament before moving to federal politics, who announced she’ll be retiring in 2025?
- How many people held the position of Prime Minister of France in 2024?
- What were Woolworth’s selling that upset an Australian woman back in February? She was concerned the product would lead to young people experimenting with gay sex.
- What did 6PR Breakfasts host Steve Mills and Karl Langdon claim Perth kids were identifying as is schools?
- What do politicians Hollie Hughes (Liberal), Ian Goodenough (Liberal), Sophie Moermond (Legalise Cannabis) and Ben Dawkins (One Nation) have in common.
- Where did the World AIDS Society say their 2025 conference will be held?
- What Asian nation achieved marriage equality in 2024?
- What do AFL players Lance Collard, Jeremy Finlayson, and Wil Powell have in common?
Community
- What was theme of PrideFEST 2024?
- What’s the name of the LGBTIQA+ organisation that was awarded the title of peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia?
- Perth got some impressive rainbow street artwork. Where is it located?
- Perth is one of the cities in contention for the 2030 Gay Games. Who are the other two cities being considered?
- Meaghan Holden and Sam Gibbings were both appointed as inaugural CEOs of local organisations, which groups do they each head?
- Who was inducted in the Proud Awards Hall of Fame?
- What historic win did Jeb Brown have in 2024?
- Who signed on to be the patron of Rainbow Futures?
- RTRFM’s Full Frequency celebrated an anniversary, how many years has the afternoon dance show been on air?
- What wrong info did The Court Hotel have to amend on their website?
Entertainment
- Lady Gaga released the first single from her forthcoming album in October. It was a Top 10 hit in the UK, but only just cracked the Australian Top 40. What was the song called?
- What’s the name of the movie that opened on Boxing Day that tells the life story of Robbie Williams, while depicting him as a monkey?
- Which artist broke the record for the most songs in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown?
- Who was Australia’s representative at Eurovision 2024?
- When Heartstopper star Joe Locke appeared on Celebrity Bake Off Uk he made a cake depicting whose face?
- Orville Peck teamed up with a country music legend for a cover of Cowboys are Secretly Fond of Each Other. Who was his duet with?
- Bronski Beat’s iconic debut album from 1984 marked its 40th anniversary this year. Its hits included Smalltown Boy and Why. What’s the album called?
- Which singer played Teen Angel in the production of Grease that came to Crown in 2024?
- What very gay title as singer Olly Alexander given his forthcoming album?
- Queer, a new film from director Luca Guadagnino made its debut at the Venice Fillm Festival in September, who plays the lead role in the film?
Answers
- Brad Battin
- Churchlands
- Senator Louise Pratt
- Four, Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier and Francis Bayrou
- Rainbow cupcakes
- Cats, later in the year Langdon said police were identifying as rabbits.
- They were all effectively dumped by their parties ahead of the next elections
- Rwanda
- Thailand
- They were all given match suspensions and fines for using gay slurs
- Together, Go West
- Rainbow Futures
- The intersection of James and Lake Streets in Northbridge
- Denver USA and Auckland, New Zealand
- Holden is CEO of Living Proud, while Gibbings is CEO of Transfolk WA
- Barbie Q
- He became the first transgender person to win Mr Bear Perth
- Narelda Jacobs
- 30 years
- It said they’d been a venue for the LGBTIQA+ communities since the 1900’s, instead of the 1990s.
- Disease
- Better Man
- G Flip, they had seven songs in the countdown
- Electric Fields
- Patti LuPone
- Willie Nelson
- Age of Consent
- Marcia Hines
- Polari
- Daniel Craig