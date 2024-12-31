Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

How well do you know the events of 2024?

News

It’s the end of the year. In 2024 OUTinPerth has published over 1,800 stories. Have you been paying attention?

Here’s a 30-question quiz on news, politics, local events, news and culture.

Test yourself, test your friends.

Politics and News

  1. There’s been lots of political changes during the year. Who is the current leader of the Liberal party in Victoria?
  2. Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zemplias is hoping to make the move to state politics at the 2025 state election, what seat is he running for?
  3. What’s the name of the WA Labor senator, who used to be in the WA parliament before moving to federal politics, who announced she’ll be retiring in 2025?
  4. How many people held the position of Prime Minister of France in 2024?
  5. What were Woolworth’s selling that upset an Australian woman back in February? She was concerned the product would lead to young people experimenting with gay sex.
  6. What did 6PR Breakfasts host Steve Mills and Karl Langdon claim Perth kids were identifying as is schools?
  7. What do politicians Hollie Hughes (Liberal), Ian Goodenough (Liberal), Sophie Moermond (Legalise Cannabis) and Ben Dawkins (One Nation) have in common.
  8. Where did the World AIDS Society say their 2025 conference will be held?
  9. What Asian nation achieved marriage equality in 2024?
  10. What do AFL players Lance Collard, Jeremy Finlayson, and Wil Powell have in common?

Community

  1. What was theme of PrideFEST 2024?
  2. What’s the name of the LGBTIQA+ organisation that was awarded the title of peak body for LGBTIQA+ communities in Western Australia?
  3. Perth got some impressive rainbow street artwork. Where is it located?
  4. Perth is one of the cities in contention for the 2030 Gay Games. Who are the other two cities being considered?
  5. Meaghan Holden and Sam Gibbings were both appointed as inaugural CEOs of local organisations, which groups do they each head?
  6. Who was inducted in the Proud Awards Hall of Fame?
  7. What historic win did Jeb Brown have in 2024?
  8. Who signed on to be the patron of Rainbow Futures?
  9. RTRFM’s Full Frequency celebrated an anniversary, how many years has the afternoon dance show been on air?
  10. What wrong info did The Court Hotel have to amend on their website?

Entertainment

  1. Lady Gaga released the first single from her forthcoming album in October. It was a Top 10 hit in the UK, but only just cracked the Australian Top 40. What was the song called?
  2. What’s the name of the movie that opened on Boxing Day that tells the life story of Robbie Williams, while depicting him as a monkey?
  3. Which artist broke the record for the most songs in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown?
  4. Who was Australia’s representative at Eurovision 2024?
  5. When Heartstopper star Joe Locke appeared on Celebrity Bake Off Uk he made a cake depicting whose face?
  6. Orville Peck teamed up with a country music legend for a cover of Cowboys are Secretly Fond of Each Other. Who was his duet with?
  7. Bronski Beat’s iconic debut album from 1984 marked its 40th anniversary this year. Its hits included Smalltown Boy and Why. What’s the album called?
  8. Which singer played Teen Angel in the production of Grease that came to Crown in 2024?
  9. What very gay title as singer Olly Alexander given his forthcoming album?
  10. Queer, a new film from director Luca Guadagnino made its debut at the Venice Fillm Festival in September, who plays the lead role in the film?

Answers

  1. Brad Battin
  2. Churchlands
  3. Senator Louise Pratt
  4. Four, Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal, Michel Barnier and Francis Bayrou
  5. Rainbow cupcakes
  6. Cats, later in the year Langdon said police were identifying as rabbits.
  7. They were all effectively dumped by their parties ahead of the next elections
  8. Rwanda
  9. Thailand
  10. They were all given match suspensions and fines for using gay slurs
  1. Together, Go West
  2. Rainbow Futures
  3. The intersection of James and Lake Streets in Northbridge
  4. Denver USA and Auckland, New Zealand
  5. Holden is CEO of Living Proud, while Gibbings is CEO of Transfolk WA
  6. Barbie Q
  7. He became the first transgender person to win Mr Bear Perth
  8. Narelda Jacobs
  9. 30 years
  10. It said they’d been a venue for the LGBTIQA+ communities since the 1900’s, instead of the 1990s.

  1. Disease
  2. Better Man
  3. G Flip, they had seven songs in the countdown
  4. Electric Fields
  5. Patti LuPone
  6. Willie Nelson
  7. Age of Consent
  8. Marcia Hines
  9. Polari
  10. Daniel Craig

