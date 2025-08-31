Howdy cowboys! All the fun at Perth’s massive Barn Dance celebrations

Vic Park Pride’s annual Barn Dance is going from strength to strength. The western themed fundraising event drew a huge crown on Saturday night for it’s seventh outing.

Dressed in Stetsons, plaid shirts, and with neckerchiefs galore, the dress up event was filled with cowboys, cowgirls and quite a few people who came as the cows.

Held at City Farm in East Perth, this year the event grew substantially with Friday night event Honky Tonk added to the schedule, giving everyone a chance to brush up on their dance moves and boot scooting technique before the big night, and a Rainbow Families event was held earlier in the day too.

There was much love for Vic Park Pride’s Adrian Tilby, who after many years of leading the event is stepping back at the end of this year’s celebration.

Adrian Tilby.

Cougar Morrison.

Drag star Cougar Morrison appeared early in the evening to serenade Tilby and the other event organisers with a succession of country tunes.

Bruce Reynolds.

The City of Perth’s Deputy Lord Mayor Bruce Reynolds welcomed the crows and praised the event’s organisers for building a sustainable and popular event that provided much needed community connections.

The Deputy Lord Mayor also highlighted councilors Steve Wellard, Liam Gobbert and David Concalves who were in attendance, noting that 30% of the City of Perth council are now members of the LGBTIQA+ communities.

“It’s an amazing reflection of how far as a community we’ve come. I’m a minority, I’m a middle-aged straight white guy here tonight, so I know how you guys have felt for a large part of your lives.” he joked.

On a more serious note the Deputy Lord Mayor acknowledged that people still face discrimination.

“I am aware of of some of the struggles that some of the people in the community have faced in through their lives.” Reynolds said.

“We haven’t got there yet, we still have a lot of work to do.” he said, but creating an inclusive community was central to the council’s goals.

Steve Wellard, Liam Gobbert, David Goncalves and Bruce Reynolds.

Minister John Carey.

John Carey, the Minister for Planning and Lands, Housing and Works and Health Infrastructure, also had high praise for the organisers of the event. Minister Carey is the local member representing the seat of Perth.

“In uncertain times, with what we’re seeing in the USA with gay and lesbian and queer rights, queer spaces are more important than ever before.

“So events like this, that are actually brining us together are really important and a reminder to us that humans in unity we can get things done.” the minister said.

“Can we cut the crap in here, this is the best Pride event of the year. It’s inclusive, its diverse and people feel welcome here when they don’t at other queer events.” Carey said praising the work of Adrian Tilby and Vic Park Pride team.

After the speeches the Mucky Duch Bush band began playing a people were quickly swinging their partners, doing a do-si-do and scooting their boots.