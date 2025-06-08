Hundreds of Australians recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Governor-General Sam Mostyn has revealed the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours with 830 Australian being recognised for their contributions to society.

Those include 413 Medals of the Order (OAM), 123 Members of the Order (AM), 31 Officers of the Order (AO), and 14 Companions of the Order (AC) — the highest honour within the Order of Australia.

- Advertisement -

“I am delighted to congratulate all those recognised in The King’s Birthday 2025 Honours List,” the Governor-General said. “These honours recognise the selfless service, integrity, achievement, creativity, and care that flourish across our country.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

“As your Governor-General, I see the values of care, kindness and respect in the many Australians who are honoured today, and in those who have been recognised throughout the fifty-year history of our Australian honours system.

“Every day, and all across the country, Australians are doing extraordinary things with passion, generosity, energy, and resolve. To all who are being recognised in The King’s Birthday 2025 Honours List, I want to offer my congratulations and gratitude for all that you have given to Australia – and I look forward to meeting many of you at the investiture of your awards,” the Governor-General said.

Broadcaster Philip Adams in one of the people being given the nation’s highest civilian honour the Companion of the Order of Australia. Adams is recognised for his eminent service to broadcast media, to journalism, to the arts, to cultural leadership, and to the community. In 2024 he stepped down from his long running role hosting ABC Radio’s Late Night Live.

Author J.M Coetzee has also been made a Companion of the Order of Australia, he’s a prolific author who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2003, and also won the Booker Prize in 1999 for his novel Disgrace.

Director Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the premiere of “The Great Gatsby” at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center on May 1, 2013 in New York City. (Shutterstock).

Film Director Baz Luhrmann is also joining the exclusive club, honoured for his contribution to the arts as a filmmaker, to the theatre, to cultural heritage, and to the development of artistic talent. Luhrmann has directed acclaimed films including Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge, Australia, The Great Gatsby and Elvis. He’s also helmed television projects and worked in opera.

Standing alongside him in the honour’s roll is his wife and creative partner Catherine Martin, who is recognised for her work in set and costume design and fostering emerging talent.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is awarded for his time as Prime Minister and especially for his work through the Covid pandemic and the development of the AUKUS security arrangements.

Beyond Blue CEO Georgina Harman has been made an Officer of the Order of Australia for her service to the mental health sector, to the LBGTQIA+ community, and to not-for-profit organisations. Harman is a board member of the Victorian Pride Centre, and was previously the inaugural executive director of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation.

Olympian Nicole Livingstone, who previously had an Order of Australia medal, has been elevated to the Officer level for her work in sports development, promoting women in sport and community health.

Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

Indigenous musician Guy Ghouse has been made a Member of the Order of Australia for his work in promoting Noongar language. He works alongside Gina Williams.

While another musical Western Australian, composer Iain Grandage also makes the list.

Western Australian businessman Martin Black, who alongside Patrick Coward co-founded The Margaret River Chocolate Factory has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia.

Former WA Liberal leader Liza Harvey is also on the list for her service to the people and Parliament of Western Australia, while former model turned TV presenter Deborah Hutton is recognised for her work in the media and for promoting community health.

Sci-fi author Garth Nix is recognised for his services to literature.

Conjoint Associate Professor at the Kirby Institute Mark Theo Bloch has been awarded for his services to medicine. Bloch was the President of the Australian Society for HIV Medicine from 2017 until 2020.

While South Australian Paul Otto has been recognised for his services to charity, including his work in 2008 at the Australia Cambodia Foundation where he was the Project Manager at the Centre for HIV affected orphans.

Queenslander Dr Gwenneth Roberts has been recognised for service to the Anglican Church of Australia, and for social justice. Dr Roberts has been a vocal advocate for LGBTIQA+ Anglicans.

Recipients will attend investiture ceremonies at the Government House in their respective state or territory in coming months to receive the insignia of their award.

OUTinPerth has highlighted some well-known Australians who have received awards this evening, but acknowledge that we may have missed some people as well scrolled through the hundreds of names, if you see someone we’ve omitted, just drop us a note.