‘I Am Not Okay With This’ recalls classic teen comedies of the 80’s

TV series I’m Not Okay With This has just premiered on streaming service Netflix and it recalls classic teen comedies of the 1980’s.

The show follows teenager Sydney Novak, since moving to a small town her life has gone from bad to worse, she struggled to make friends, questions her sexuality, deals with her difficult home life and on top of all that she might be developing telekinetic superpowers.

The show has a distinctly 80’s feel with a soundtrack filled with songs from Rick Springfield, Aztec Camera, Pixies and Prefab Sprout, and scenes set in high school detention recall classic films like The Breakfast Club, while actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff are reminiscent of the pairing of Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall in classic John Hughes films.

Sydney’s dealing with grief following the death of her father. For the first time in her life she’s got a best friend, Dina arrived in their small town at the same time as Syd, but when Dina starts dating a football jock Syd is left hanging. She starts spending time with Stanley, the odd kid who lives down her block, and together they find common ground.

If the standard trials and tribulations of teenage life weren’t enough, Syd has an additional problem – when she gets angry things explode and fly around the room.

The show is seven short episodes, each running around 20 minutes and it’s 100% binge viewing. The series is based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman who also created End of the F***ing World.

Check out I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix.