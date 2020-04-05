Iceland’s Daði & Gagnamagnið don’t let social isolation stop them

Iceland’s Daði & Gagnamagnið were one of the favourites to win this year’s Eurovison before it was cancelled. We’re going to refer to it as Lost Eurovision from here on in.

While the competition has been cancelled for 2020, there have been petitions calling on Iceland to be declared the winner, and the OGAE Australian Eurovision Fan Club held an online preview party that also voted the tune as their favourite.

Countries can decide to send the same performer with a new song to next year’s competition, or start from scratch with a new artists and song.

Iceland will be heading back to the drawing board after Daði announced he’s not interested in taking another run at the prize as a performer. He hasn;t however ruled out writing a song for another performer.

The band have just released a new video of them performing their song Think About Things while in social isolation.

