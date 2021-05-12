May 17th is IDAHoBIT: Let’s talk about culture, community & identity

Join the team from Connection and Wellbeing Australia (CAWA) for their fourth annual community connection event for International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersex discrimination and Transphobia next month.

This year, CAWA are facilitating a conversation that will focus on the stories of First Nations folks, PoC, CALD and Bla(c)k LGBTQIA+ folks, exploring the intersections of culture, community and identity.

LGBTQIA+ folks, health and mental health services, community groups and allies are invited to come along for a yarn about allyship, visibility and connection with a shared goal of learning how we can all be better at walking together.

Panelists include Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Equity and Indigenous) and Head of Kurongkurl Katitjin, ECU’s Centre of Indigenous Australian Education and Research Professor Braden Hill (he/him), health & community care worker and advocate Deborah Costello (she/her), young professional and AFL player Ashara Wills, businesswoman and proud mum Prem Wills and videographer Bernadette Ong.

There will also be other activities available on the day with delicious afternoon tea, Rabble Books & Games will have a selection of BIPOC & queer books on sale and Born To Sparkle will be bringing a touch of glitter and pride.

The FREE event will be presented in person and via online webinar, and the event will be Auslan interpreted. Registration is essential!

IDAHoBIT 2021 Boorloo (Perth) will be held at North Perth Town Hall on Monday 17th May from 10am. Head here for in-person registration, or follow this link to register for online attendance.

