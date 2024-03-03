‘I’m A Celebrity’ teases new cast and host ahead of March premiere

Reality competition I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is known for its eclectic casts, and Network 10 have dropped some hints ahead of the new season.

Previous seasons have included a mix of local and international celebrities from across realms of talent, including LGBTQIA+ talents from Casey Donovan and Natalie Bassingthwaighte to Carson Cressley and Perez Hilton.

This season, 10 are dropping hints about an International Stage Sensation who will be ‘ditching his famous family’, a TV Celebrity Cook with ‘a flair for competition’, a Gold Medalist, an International Comedian, an AFL Legend and a TV Love Rat.

Who will be dropped into the jungle this season? Join Julia Morris and new host Robert Irwin to find out later this month.

Stay tuned ahead of the Network 10 premiere on Sunday 24 March.

