Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

It’s the 100th edition of Fresh Tracks, the weekly column where we highlight the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from The Avalanches and Jamie XX, Chris Housman, Jude York, The Fizz, Adam Lambert, and Oliver Cronin and Madonna.

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Chris Housman – Cowman

Country artist Chris Housman will have new album Dodge City out this August. Here he tells us he’s not after a cowboy, he wants a cowman.

Jude York – Camilla

Australia’s Jude York has been pushing this tune into our TikTok algorithms for months, but finally it has a video that sees York cavorting around a castle and heading to a ball.



The Avalanches featuring Jamie XX – Every Single Weekend

This tune originally appeared as a short interlude on Jamie XX’s In Waves but its now be expanded into a full track for the upcoming release from The Avalanches.

Oliver Cronin – 7500 Miles

Oliver Cronin will release his Lost on the Way to Paradise EP on 17 July, and this is the first taste.

“I wrote ‘7500 Miles’ whilst on a writing trip in LA. The last two years of my life has seen my music take me all around the world. Don’t get me wrong it’s been an absolute privilege, but I found myself missing home a lot more than I expected. I got married last year in February and then two weeks later was on tour in Europe for a month.

“After Europe I went straight to LA to work on new music, which birthed this song. All I could think about was going home to my wife and so naturally that’s what we wrote about. 7500 miles is the distance between Sydney and LA. This is for anyone who has been apart from someone they love for an extended period of time, long distance isn’t easy, but it sure does make the heart grow fonder.” Cronin said of the song.

The Fizz – A Crazy Shot in the Dark

Once upon a time they were called Buck’s Fizz, they won Eurovision in 1981, and went on to have a career that sprouted many hits. Today the band features original members Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston, and their joined by more recent recruits Matthew Pateman and Nikk Mager. Pateman was previously a member of Bad Boys Inc and Let Loose, while Mager was a member of Phixx.

The new tune is written by Mike Stock, one of the producers who created hits for Kylie, Bananarama, and Rick Astley, and there are remixes from Pete Hammond too.

Adam Lambert – Under the Rhythm

This is the second tune from Adam Lambert’s forthcoming album ADAM. The song interpolates ATC’s Around the World (La La La La La) which was a big hit for the German band in 2000.

“Under the Rhythm is a song about overcoming life’s hardships through the connective and healing power of music, ” said Lambert. “It encourages the listener to keep pushing forward, one day at a time, one dance at a time, toward joy.”

Madonna – Bring Your Love (Stuart Price After Hours Mix)

Madonna has shared a new version of Bring Your Love, this time sans Sabrina Carpenter. Producer Stuart Price extends the tune to over five minutes and takes more into clubland territory.