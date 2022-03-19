Inaugural Australian LGBTQ health & wellbeing awards announced

LGBTQ role models, allies and others dedicated to LGBTQ inclusion within the Australian health and wellbeing sector will come together at the end of March for the first-ever Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards, to celebrate outstanding achievements in making their organisations safe and inclusive for sexuality and gender diverse people.

The Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards is the first celebration of its kind dedicated solely to recognising exceptional efforts in making health and wellbeing organisations across the country more inclusive of LGBTQ people. It is produced by Pride in Health + Wellbeing, the national not-for-profit inclusion program for the health, wellbeing, human services, and community care sector, spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ health organisation ACON.

To be held on online on 30 March and emceed by ABC journalist Mon Schafter and with a keynote address by Board Director of ACON and co-founder of GenderQ Dr Atari Metcalf, the Australian Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards will honour people and organisations across the country for their achievements in creating the best in practice, innovation and person-centred care.

The Awards also showcases the results of the Pride in Health + Wellbeing Equality Index (HWEI) – the national benchmarking instrument used to assess LGBTQ inclusion within the sector.

Launched in 2017, the HWEI was developed and based on the success model of the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), which similarly measures, benchmarks and successfully shifts practice in LGBTQ inclusion within Australian workplaces.

The Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards will feature a suite of leading sector figures, including Pride in Health + Wellbeing co-patrons, leading doctor and LGBTQ health advocate Dr Kerryn Phelps AM and former Telstra Group Executive Michael Ebeid AM, as well as guest appearances from the Victorian Commissioner for LGBTIQ Communities Todd Fernando and National Mental Health Commission Chair Lucinda Brogdon AM.

Claire Allen, National Program Manager of Pride in Health + Wellbeing, says by raising awareness of the efforts being made within the health and wellbeing sector towards improving and delivering quality LGBTQ inclusive programs and services, we can achieve better health and wellbeing outcomes for sexuality and gender diverse communities.

“Our communities are extremely diverse and face a number of shared and distinct health and social inclusion issues,” Ms Allen said.

“We know that when LGBTQ individuals require access to health and wellbeing services, they often hit more roadblocks, refrain from accessing critical services, often as a result of past experiences of discrimination or perceived prejudices, and as a result, experience poorer health and wellbeing outcomes than the wider population.

“It’s a very serious issue and since Pride in Health + Wellbeing’s inception in 2017, providers across the board and across the country have stepped up to take action to ensure they provide a sufficient duty of care to everyone.

“It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the many achievements that have been made in the greater inclusion of LGBTQ people so that our communities can see where progress is being made.”

Pride in Health + Wellbeing co-patron Dr Kerryn Phelps said: “These awards are a tribute to those workers who stand tall for LGBTQ communities.”

Allen added: “The Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards allows us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations in improving and promoting LGBTQ inclusion within the Australian health and wellbeing sector.”

The 2022 Australian Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards is on Wednesday 30 March 6pm – 7.30pm AEDT. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

