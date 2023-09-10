Intergenerational connection at the heart of dance work ‘TWO’



Performing Lines are presenting a unique new dance work from dancer Raghav Handa and musician Maharshi Raval.

It is a rule of traditional Indian Kathak that the dancer must never touch the drums. The musician leads and the dancer must follow. In TWO, the duo explore what happens when the dancer takes control.

Over the last decade, Handa and Raval has built a friendship that defies the rules of Kathak, unpicking ideologies of power while still celebrating their love and respect for the tradition.

“My hope is that the audience will appreciate that risk and discomfort can nurture growth and enrichment,” Handa says of the work.

Maharshi improvises the music during each performance. The rhythms of this fast-paced show are different each time – no two performances are the same.

A comedic, joyful celebration of collaboration, the pair present a charming, playful testament to friendship, respect and creative trust.

Filled with impressive physicality, virtuosic music and witty encounters, Raghav Handa’s TWO promises an expert, tongue-in-cheek demonstration of respectfully challenging tradition and the true power of collaboration that follows.

TWO is showing at PICA from Wednesday 20 September to Saturday 23 September. Tickets available from pica.org.au

Image: Clare Hawley

