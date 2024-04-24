Just one chance: Tama Gucci shoots video during solar eclipse

Musician Tama Gucci has shared the video for their new song You Lost Me. The clip was filmed during a solar eclipse, meaning the artist had just one chance to capture the moment.

The video was filmed on Monday, 8th April during a solar eclipse.

- Advertisement -

“I’m not sure the stakes get higher than a one-take choreographed video during a 1 minute and 11 second Total Eclipse that doesn’t happen again until 2044 in America,” notes the video’s director and longtime Tama collaborator, Jonathan Qualtere.



“After weeks of preparation, everything for this video came together perfectly,” notes Tama Gucci. “It was very rewarding to see the eclipse during this filming and even more rewarding that we were able to capture history for this music video.”



The artist born Kymani Floyd creates music that is described as bridging the gap between his Jamaican identity and a fascination with 90s breakbeat music. He has become a staple performer in the NYC’s underground electronic queer scene.

Tama Gucci by Emilio Tamez

Tama Gucci released his Almost Blue EP in 2021, and the following year released a deluxe version featuring remixes of several tracks.



2024 is looking to be Tama Gucci’s biggest year yet, with news of his debut full length album coming soon.