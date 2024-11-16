Investigation finds school failed to protect Nex Benedict from bullying

The death of US school student Nex Benedict made international headlines in February. The 15-year-old Oklahoma teenager, who was non-binary, died a day after being involved in a fight at their school.

Initial reports speculated that the physical altercation may have been the cause of Benedict’s death, but an autopsy later concluded that they had died by suicide. A police investigation ruled that the physical altercation with classmates had been “mutual combat”.

Now an investigation into the school has found that they failed to investigate reports that the teenager was being bullied, and it was not an isolated incident.

Warning: This story contains details which might be distressing for some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigated Owasso Public Schools after a complaint was filed following Benedict’s death.

“Owasso students and their families did not receive the fair and equitable review process from their school district guaranteed to them under Title IX; at worst, some students experienced discrimination Congress has long guaranteed they shall not endure at school,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon said in a statement.

Title IX is a federal law that requires all US schools to treat students and employees fairly and equitably and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

The investigation looked into cases at the school over a three-year period and found that the lack of action Nex Benedict received was not an isolated case.

They found several other cases in the school district that showed shortcomings, noting that sometime the response was inadequate, while on other occasions no action had been taken at all.

The lack of action “rose to the level that the district’s response to some families’ sexual harassment reports was deliberately indifferent to students’ civil rights,” the investigating team said.

These included a case where a teacher was grooming female students on social media, an incident where a male student was sexually harassing a female classmate with comments that were sexual in nature, a “very young” elementary school students facing repetitive comments of a sexual nature, and multiple incidences of students facing repeated sex-based slurs, harassment and sexual assault.

The school district has promised to take action to ensure staff receive better training and processes are improved.

“We are confident that these steps will enhance the safety and inclusivity of our school community,” spokesperson Jordan Korphage told USA Today in an email exchange.

