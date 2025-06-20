Invitation to Liberal candidate opposed to gender affirming care to meet trans youth

Equality Tasmania says a Liberal state election candidate is out of step with party policy on affirming care for transgender youth and has invited her to meet young trans Tasmanians, their parents and their doctors to learn about the value of such care.

Dr Julie Sladden, who has been selected as a Liberal Candidate for the Launceston-based seat of Bass, recently signed an open letter denouncing the gender-affirming model of care for transgender youth, a model of care which has been described as the gold-standard in Australian medical practice and which is supported by the Tasmanian Liberal Government.

Equality Tasmania President, Dr Ash Russell, said it was concerning that Dr Sladden had been selected as a candidate.

“We are concerned and disappointed by the selection of a candidate who opposes the mainstream medical approach to health care for young trans Tasmanians and is at odds with her own party on the issue.”

“We invite her to meet trans young people, their parents and their doctors so she can hear about the safety and benefits of gender affirming care.”

“Access to gender affirming healthcare is lifesaving for patients.”

Tasmanian GP concerned about impact of negative debate on trans youth mental health

Tasmanian GP, Dr Miranda Hann, who specialises in transgender health care, said political debate around the medical treatment of transgender youth was not helpful.

“As we see the debate about access to affirming healthcare for young people heighten, we risk increased rates of suicidal ideation (currently 88.8% for LGBTQIA+ young people in Tasmania) and suicide attempts (currently 32.7% of LGBTQIA+ young people in Tasmania).”

“My role as a GP is to keep these young people alive when they can’t access gender affirming care due to the already extensive barriers in place that patients and families have to navigate to get medical care.”

“I hope that people who challenge the necessity of gender affirming healthcare are open to information and different perspectives from those of us who work closely with the trans and gender diverse community of Tasmania.”

Tasmanian Liberal candidate Julie Sladden.

The open letter Dr Sladden signed also calls for a national halt to provision of this care and for Australian doctors to adopt the recommendations of the UK’s Cass Review. Equality Tasmania says this Review is now widely considered to be flawed and not applicable to Australia.

Equality Tasmania say Dr Sladden’s views run against the Tasmanian Liberal Party’s own stance. The Tasmanian Liberal Party has stated it has no intention of halting gender affirming care in Tasmania, and has backed the current national review of trans youth health care guidelines by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).

Dr Sladden was a candidate at the last Tasmanian election where her selection came under fire for her views on Covid 19 vaccinations. The Australian Medical Association called for her disendorsement. She previously described Tasmania, under the leadership of premier Jeremy Rockliff, an “autocracy”.

In her recent online articles Dr Sladden has called for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to be abolished.

Former Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam took a policy of banning puberty blockers to the 2025 Western Australian state election – and for almost a year refused to meet leading LGBTIQA+ groups, or families who lived within her own electorate.

The WA Liberals had a dismal showing at the polls and Mettam stepped down as leader shortly afterwards. She now serves as deputy to new MP Basil Zempilas who was elevated to the leadership role.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Dr Sladden and the Tasmanian Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockcliff for comment.