Irish PM Leo Varadkar resigned citing personal and political reasons

Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced his resignation on March 20th citing both personal and political reasons for standing down.

Varadkar says he will step down from the role of Taoiseach as soon as a new leader of his Fine Gael party is chosen.

He’s led the country on two occasions. He was first elected as leader in 2017, becoming Ireland’s youngest ever leader, and the first leader who had publicly shared that they were gay. He is credited with playing a leading role in the campaigns to legalise abortion in Ireland and bring in same-sex marriage.

Varadkar stepped down from the leadership in 2020 but was reinstated in 2022.

Announcing his decision to finish his leadership role Varadkar said it was for both personal and political reasons.

“I’ve learned so much about so many things, met so many people who I’d never have got to meet, been to places I would never have seen both home and abroad.

“And I am deeply grateful for it – and despite the challenges, would wholeheartedly recommend a career in politics to anyone who’s considering it.

“However, politicians are human beings and we have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore. And then we have to move on.

“I’m proud that we have made the country a more equal and more modern place,” he said in a resignation statement in Dublin.

Ireland’s voters are due to head to the polls in early 2025, and Varadkar’s government is on the backfoot having recently lost two referendums that were put to the people. Political analysts say by resigning now Varadkar’s successor will still have time to establish their leadership credentials.

Varadkar was elected to Irish parliament in 2007 and was appointed to the position of Health Minister in July 2014. During a radio interview the following year he publicly shared that he was gay.

