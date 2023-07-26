Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dead at 56

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Sinead O’Connor has died. In 1990 The Irish singer topped the charts around the world with her recording of Nothing Compares 2 U, a song that was written by Prince, but she made it her own.

The singer’s family announced her death in a statement but did not reveal how she passed away.

More to come…

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.