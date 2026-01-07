Search
Is Madonna about to release an unexpected cover version?

Culture

Rumours are swirling that later this week Madonna will have a new track out, a cover of 1968 Italian song La Bambola, originally by Patty Pravo.

Fans are eager for the singer’s next chapter with the release of her new album Confessions on a Dance Floor Part II which sees her reunited with producer Stuart Price. However this new single is not part of that project.

Instead it’s a stand along single that links in with a new campaign the singer has shot for fashion label Dolce and Gabbana.

There’s no official word yet on the project, but suggestions Madonna was involving the work on Pravo in her upcoming creative output have been swirling for several weeks, although earlier reports had suggested the singer was taking on a different tune Pensiero Stupendo.

Madonna.

While Madonna fans are waiting for the first new music from the singer in five years. She has been putting out a steady stream of b-sides, rare recordings and tunes from the vault.

Last year the singer put out Veronica Electronica, a companion album to her Ray of Light record which had originally been planned for release in the late 1990s. On the record was the previously unheard tune Gone, Gone, Gone.

She’s also released additional tunes from her Bedtimes Stories record with Love Won’t Wait, and shared a 20th anniversary version of Confessions on a Dance Floor that included rare tune Superpop.

At the start of 2026 she’s added to streaming services some songs from her MDMA album. Fans can now access an acoustic version of Love Spent and a remix of Superstar. Plus from the Rebel Heart sessions she’s added the track Autotune Baby.

If you want to take a listen to La Bambola here’s a clip of Patti Pravo singing it with Julio Inglesias.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

