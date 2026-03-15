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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Trailer arrives for ‘Big Mistakes’ a new series from Dan Levy

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Dany Levy has a new series coming to Netflix called Big Mistakes, and the trailer for the show has just arrived.

In the new series, the star and co‑creator of Schitt’s Creek plays a priest with a lot of secrets who lives a double life. Also along for the ride are Laurie Metcalf and Taylor Ortega.

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Big Mistakes follows “Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organised crime.

Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they’re ill‑equipped to handle.”

Rounding out the cast are Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara and Darren Goldstein.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix,” Levy said of the new series. “I’m thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name, and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother.’ Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone.”

The series will have its premiere on Netflix on 9 April and will feature eight 30‑minute episodes.

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