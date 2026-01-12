Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

It’s not Taylor Swift, but maybe the next best thing

Culture

Taylor Swift missed Perth out during her Eras tour, but over January and February there are three Taylor Swift tribute shows coming to Perth.

Compare and contrast, pick your favourite Taylor era, or just overdose on those songs that we all get stuck in our heads.

- Advertisement -

The Unofficial Tribute Show – Taylor: A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift 

First the show will be heading to Kalgoorlie on Wednesday 14th January before taking in stops in Esperance and Albany before a night in Perth at the Regal Theatre on Saturday 17 January. After that you’ll be able to experience the tribute in Mandurah, Carnarvon, Karratha and Broome.

Since making its debut in 2025 this show has been to South Africa, Canada and New Zealand and stars Josette, a self-described Swiftie who bears a striking resemblance to the multi-million selling singer.

The show features over 20 renditions of Taylor’s biggest hits from every era of her career, including Shake It Off, Anti-Hero, Cruel Summer, You Belong With Me, Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Bad Blood, Our Song, Lover and more.

Get all the details and book tickets.

Forever Fearless – The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute

Another option for Swifies in Fringe World show Forever Fearless – The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute which opens at the Royale Theatre in Northbridge on Wednesday 21st January and runs through to Saturday 31st January.

Direct from Las Vegas, Forever Fearless is the premier tribute to the unstoppable Taylor Swift and features 13 of her greatest hits, sensational dancers and a wardrobe to envy The Era’s tour. Lauren Ashlea Fraser steps into the shoes of Taylor Swift for a performance that’s got five star reviews.

Snap up tickets to this one.

Shake It Off Show

The Shake It Off Show is a high-energy, feel-good tribute celebrating the music and magic of Taylor Swift.

Starring Perth country-pop artist Emily Joy, the show takes audiences on a glittering journey through Taylor’s greatest hits — from her country roots to her chart-topping pop anthems. The show is playing at a series of venues across Perth, Rockingham, Midland and Kalamunda from 27th January through to 8th February.

Grab some tickets.

 

Latest

Lifestyle

‘Life Without Diabetes’ suggests a pathway for reversing the medical condition

0
Professor Roy Taylor's research offers suggestions on tackling diabetes.
Culture

Escape from Prison Island! A unique action game experience is coming to Perth

0
A massive interactive action game from Scandinavia is heading to Perth this summer and it looks like an absolute blast.
News

Australia shows support for police hero Inspector Amy Scott

0
Australians have rushed to support national hero Amy Scott in her time of need.
Lifestyle

The Last Mile | Whose responsibility is it to tackle the HIV goals?

0
At Better Together a lively discussion was held on how to achieve Australia's 2030 HIV goals.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

‘Life Without Diabetes’ suggests a pathway for reversing the medical condition

0
Professor Roy Taylor's research offers suggestions on tackling diabetes.
Culture

Escape from Prison Island! A unique action game experience is coming to Perth

0
A massive interactive action game from Scandinavia is heading to Perth this summer and it looks like an absolute blast.
News

Australia shows support for police hero Inspector Amy Scott

0
Australians have rushed to support national hero Amy Scott in her time of need.
Lifestyle

The Last Mile | Whose responsibility is it to tackle the HIV goals?

0
At Better Together a lively discussion was held on how to achieve Australia's 2030 HIV goals.
Culture

‘Sexistential’ from Robyn is one of the most anticipated records of 2026

0
The new album will arrive in March but tracks are already being added to playlists.

‘Life Without Diabetes’ suggests a pathway for reversing the medical condition

Graeme Watson -
Professor Roy Taylor's research offers suggestions on tackling diabetes.
Read more

Escape from Prison Island! A unique action game experience is coming to Perth

OUTinPerth -
A massive interactive action game from Scandinavia is heading to Perth this summer and it looks like an absolute blast.
Read more

Australia shows support for police hero Inspector Amy Scott

OUTinPerth -
Australians have rushed to support national hero Amy Scott in her time of need.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture