It’s not Taylor Swift, but maybe the next best thing

Taylor Swift missed Perth out during her Eras tour, but over January and February there are three Taylor Swift tribute shows coming to Perth.

Compare and contrast, pick your favourite Taylor era, or just overdose on those songs that we all get stuck in our heads.

The Unofficial Tribute Show – Taylor: A Tribute to the Eras of Taylor Swift

First the show will be heading to Kalgoorlie on Wednesday 14th January before taking in stops in Esperance and Albany before a night in Perth at the Regal Theatre on Saturday 17 January. After that you’ll be able to experience the tribute in Mandurah, Carnarvon, Karratha and Broome.

Since making its debut in 2025 this show has been to South Africa, Canada and New Zealand and stars Josette, a self-described Swiftie who bears a striking resemblance to the multi-million selling singer.

The show features over 20 renditions of Taylor’s biggest hits from every era of her career, including Shake It Off, Anti-Hero, Cruel Summer, You Belong With Me, Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Bad Blood, Our Song, Lover and more.

Get all the details and book tickets.

Forever Fearless – The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute

Another option for Swifies in Fringe World show Forever Fearless – The Ultimate Taylor Swift Tribute which opens at the Royale Theatre in Northbridge on Wednesday 21st January and runs through to Saturday 31st January.

Direct from Las Vegas, Forever Fearless is the premier tribute to the unstoppable Taylor Swift and features 13 of her greatest hits, sensational dancers and a wardrobe to envy The Era’s tour. Lauren Ashlea Fraser steps into the shoes of Taylor Swift for a performance that’s got five star reviews.

Snap up tickets to this one.

Shake It Off Show

The Shake It Off Show is a high-energy, feel-good tribute celebrating the music and magic of Taylor Swift.

Starring Perth country-pop artist Emily Joy, the show takes audiences on a glittering journey through Taylor’s greatest hits — from her country roots to her chart-topping pop anthems. The show is playing at a series of venues across Perth, Rockingham, Midland and Kalamunda from 27th January through to 8th February.

Grab some tickets.