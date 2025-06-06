It’s time to say goodbye to ‘Downton Abbey’

The trailer for the third and final Downton Abbey film has arrived and it’s time to say goodbye the Crawley family and all their staff.

The final journey with the much loved characters is set in 1930. The first series of the television program, which ran for six series, was set in 1912. Since then the story has continued across two feature films, with the conclusion coming out later this year. So we’ve followed their lives for almost 20 years.

The final film is subtitled The Grand Finale and featured many of the franchises favourite characters.

Hugh Bonneville returned as Robert, the 7th Earl of Grantham, while Elizabeth McGovern is back as Lady Grantham. Daughters Edith, the Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael), and Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) are also onboard. Bertie Pelham, the Marquis of Hexham (Harry Haden-Paton) is also returning.

Former Son-in-law Tom Branson (Allen Leach) is back with his new wife Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), and

Downstairs retired butler Mr Carson (Jim Carter) is joined by his wife Elsie (Phylis Logan). Plus the usual crew of Miss Baxter (Raquel Cassidy) and Mr Mosley (Kevin Doyle), Mr and Mrs Bates (Brendan Coyle and Joanne Froggatt), Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nichol), Andy and Daisy Parker (Michael Fox and Sophie McShera), plus Daiy’s former father-in-law Albert Mason (Paul Copley) also appears.

Dame Penelope Wilton reprises her role as Isobel Grey, Lady Merton, and Douglas Reith returns as her husband Lord Merton. Paul Giamatti returns as Harold Levison, Lady Grantham’s brother, and they’ve even managed to work in Domonic West as actor Guy Dexter, and former valet Thomas Barrow played by Robert James-Collier.

Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan, Alessandro Nivola, and Joely Richardson will be playing new characters.

Missing out of the cast for the final outing is Lady Mary’s racing car driving husband, Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) who is always off at a rally, cousin Lady Maud Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton), sister Lady Rosamund Painswick (Samantha Bond) and the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley, the character died at the conclusion of the second film, and Dame Maggie Smith passed away in 2024.