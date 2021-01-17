Jack Vidgen has been catapulted into a swamp and out of the jungle

Singer Jack Vidgen has become the first contestant to be evicted from the 2021 Australian series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Sunday night’s episode of the Chanel Ten show saw all the celebrities in the camp face off against each other in a trial that saw them entering a giant hamster wheel. They were asked to walk exactly 200 metres using only their own judgement to decide when they’d made the difference.

The three celebrities who were furthest off the mark were sent to the elimination trial. While radio personality Ash Williams overshooting by about 80m, Vidgen and football player Travis Varcoe came up short.

To stay in the game the three had to put their hands in to the “Hell Hole of Destiny’ and count how many critters were inside. The star could not see the contents of the space they were reaching in to, but it was filled with white rats.

Vidgen thought there were maybe 10 rats inside the cage, while Travis nominated 12, Ash, who was the least squeamish of the trio suggested 42. As Jack Vidgen’s answer was the furthest from the truth he was sent packing.

As soon as it was revealed he was to be the one leaving the show his seat ejected him from the stage, sending him flying through the air and into the murky swap behind the set.

After being dried off Vidgen joined hosts Dr Chris Brown and comedian Julia Morris to discuss his time in the jungle where he spoke about the unexpected friendship he developed with former footballer Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico.

‘I’ve never really had a straight, older man in my life that has made me feel really comfortable about my own sexuality and I really got that with Dipper,’ Vidgen said.

The show continues on Monday with former Gogglebox stars Symon and Adam joining the camp.

