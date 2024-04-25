Review | ‘Barracking for the Umpire’ is a layered storytelling experience

Black Swan State Theatre Company is restaging Andrea Gibbs play Barracking for the Umpire, a play that made its debut with the company in 2022.

When it had its first outing this play maybe didn’t get the audiences or praise it deserved. Its opening night was scuttled by a cast member’s illness, and it fell back at a time when a global pandemic was really putting a damper on the arts scene.

Luckily there’s a second chance to see this wonderful show, and it’s filled with powerful performances, poignant issues and mountains of comedy and drama in equal measures.

Steve Le Marquand, Pippa Grandison, Ian Wilkes, Ebony McGuire and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

The story captures a family in a key moment of flux and adaptation. Patriarch Doug (Steve Le Marquand) is being given a lifetime achievement award from his local footy club. He’s been a big part of the club, and the club’s been a big part of his life and of his family members.

The occasions bring his children Ben and Mena back home to Donnybrook. While third sibling Charaine hasn’t had to travel far, she only lives around the corner.

Ian Wilkes and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

Son Ben (Ian Wilkes) is achieving the dreams his father aspired to, he’s a player in the AFL, but he still lives in his father’s shadow, and he’s keeping a few secrets. Mena (Ebony McGuire) is a journalist, but everywhere she goes, she referred to as the sibling of her AFL famous brother.

For Charaine (Jo Morris) and mother Delveen (Pippa Grandison) they live in the shadow of the might Doug, local footy legend and all-round great guy. Charaine’s boyfriend Tom (Michael Abercromby) is also enamored with Doug, so much so it overshadows his romantic relationship.

Joel Jackson, Steve Le Marquand and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

Rounding out the cast is Joel Jackson, who plays several characters in the production, firstly he’s a fellow AFL football player and close friend of Ben, but more importantly he plays an omnipotent guide for the audience. A coach, filled with drills and motivational speeches, he comically appears throughout, his entrances and exits are a thrill.

With this play writer Andrea Gibbs has crafted a multi-layered story. It’s about families, marriages, siblings, ageing and change. Yet it also takes in major issues facing the AFL, including the distinct lack of out and proud gay players, and a growing awareness of the long-term effects of concision injuries.

It also provokes conversations about hero worshiping, family responsibilities and independence, and the power of living in the moment rather than dwelling on regrets or remaining locked in past glories. The play also effectively cleverly navigates the equilibrium between hilarious comedy and serious drama.

The achievement of effectively bringing seven big performances, laugh-out-loud moments and heartbreaking realisations to the stage is a credit to director Clare Watson. The former Artistic Director of Back Swan must count this as one of her big achievements.

This restaging as the same cast as it did two years ago, and they’re a well-oiled machine, they never miss a beat from start to finish.

Barracking for the Umpire is playing at the Subiaco Arts Centre until 5th May. Tickets are on sale now.



A regional tour will follow taking in South Hedland, Broome, Karratha, Geraldton, Mandurah, Albany, Esperance and Margaret River.