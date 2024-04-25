Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Review | ‘Barracking for the Umpire’ is a layered storytelling experience

Culture

Black Swan State Theatre Company is restaging Andrea Gibbs play Barracking for the Umpire, a play that made its debut with the company in 2022.

When it had its first outing this play maybe didn’t get the audiences or praise it deserved. Its opening night was scuttled by a cast member’s illness, and it fell back at a time when a global pandemic was really putting a damper on the arts scene.

- Advertisement -

Luckily there’s a second chance to see this wonderful show, and it’s filled with powerful performances, poignant issues and mountains of comedy and drama in equal measures.

Steve Le Marquand, Pippa Grandison, Ian Wilkes, Ebony McGuire and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

The story captures a family in a key moment of flux and adaptation. Patriarch Doug (Steve Le Marquand) is being given a lifetime achievement award from his local footy club. He’s been a big part of the club, and the club’s been a big part of his life and of his family members.

The occasions bring his children Ben and Mena back home to Donnybrook. While third sibling Charaine hasn’t had to travel far, she only lives around the corner.

Ian Wilkes and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

Son Ben (Ian Wilkes) is achieving the dreams his father aspired to, he’s a player in the AFL, but he still lives in his father’s shadow, and he’s keeping a few secrets. Mena (Ebony McGuire) is a journalist, but everywhere she goes, she referred to as the sibling of her AFL famous brother.

For Charaine (Jo Morris) and mother Delveen (Pippa Grandison) they live in the shadow of the might Doug, local footy legend and all-round great guy. Charaine’s boyfriend Tom (Michael Abercromby) is also enamored with Doug, so much so it overshadows his romantic relationship.

Joel Jackson, Steve Le Marquand and Jo Morris in Barracking for the Umpire.

Rounding out the cast is Joel Jackson, who plays several characters in the production, firstly he’s a fellow AFL football player and close friend of Ben, but more importantly he plays an omnipotent guide for the audience. A coach, filled with drills and motivational speeches, he comically appears throughout, his entrances and exits are a thrill.

With this play writer Andrea Gibbs has crafted a multi-layered story. It’s about families, marriages, siblings, ageing and change. Yet it also takes in major issues facing the AFL, including the distinct lack of out and proud gay players, and a growing awareness of the long-term effects of concision injuries.

It also provokes conversations about hero worshiping, family responsibilities and independence, and the power of living in the moment rather than dwelling on regrets or remaining locked in past glories. The play also effectively cleverly navigates the equilibrium between hilarious comedy and serious drama.

The achievement of effectively bringing seven big performances, laugh-out-loud moments and heartbreaking realisations to the stage is a credit to director Clare Watson. The former Artistic Director of Back Swan must count this as one of her big achievements.

This restaging as the same cast as it did two years ago, and they’re a well-oiled machine, they never miss a beat from start to finish.

Barracking for the Umpire is playing at the Subiaco Arts Centre until 5th May. Tickets are on sale now.

A regional tour will follow taking in South Hedland, Broome, Karratha, Geraldton, Mandurah, Albany, Esperance and Margaret River.

Latest

Culture

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

0
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
News

UK: New war memorial will honour LGBT people who served

0
The creation of the memorial was a key recommendation of a 2023 report.
History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey was born

0
Blues singer Ma Rainey is remembered for her groundbreaking references to same-sex relationships.
News

Rebel Wilson’s autobiography will have a redacted chapter

0
The Australian edition of Rebel Wilson's autobiography will have a whole chapter blacked out.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

0
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
News

UK: New war memorial will honour LGBT people who served

0
The creation of the memorial was a key recommendation of a 2023 report.
History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey was born

0
Blues singer Ma Rainey is remembered for her groundbreaking references to same-sex relationships.
News

Rebel Wilson’s autobiography will have a redacted chapter

0
The Australian edition of Rebel Wilson's autobiography will have a whole chapter blacked out.
News

Conservative groups praise Libby Mettam’s stance on trans youth

0
Conservative groups have praised WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam's...

Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

OUTinPerth -
We love this new song from British band Los Bitchos
Read more

UK: New war memorial will honour LGBT people who served

Graeme Watson -
The creation of the memorial was a key recommendation of a 2023 report.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey was born

OUTinPerth -
Blues singer Ma Rainey is remembered for her groundbreaking references to same-sex relationships.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture