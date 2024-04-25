Search
Los Bitchos ‘La Bomba’ sounds like a classic 80’s Turkish Psych Jam

Culture

London based four-piece Los Bitchos have just shared their new song La Bomba and we completely loved it from the moment we pressed play.

The new track is their first new material since their acclaimed 2022 debut, Let The Festivities Begin!, and last year’s follow-up EP, PAH!

With stabbing drums, rollicking guitars and disco phasers firing off, it’s quite the bop. The track is accompanied by a video directed by long term artistic collaborator, Tom Mitchell.

Los Bitchos have spoken about the track, which was produced by Oli Barton Wood.

“La Bomba is a burst of energy and power! It’s just such a fun song – we started playing it at festivals last summer and the energy felt so good!” the band said.

“The beginning stabs are what came to me first as I was cooking in my kitchen.” band member Serra said. “There’s something quite heroic and powerful about the opening guitar tone and the stabs underneath them.

“The twangy guitar tone cuts through the chaotic landscape of claps, pumping disco bassline and dreamy swirling synth sounds. The disco era influence is quite evident in this song, and I think the bassline sets the tone perfectly for this.”

Los Bitchos photographed by Tom Mitchell.

The band have also spoken about how they wanted to have visual for the song that matched its energy.

The group is comprised of Serra Petale (guitar), Agustina Ruiz (synth / keytar), Josefine Jonsson (bass) and Nic Crawshaw (drums) are renowned for their incredibly fun live shows. 

