Jackson Wang shares cinematic new video for ‘Come Alive’

Singer, performer and producer Jackson Wang shares his new cinematic music video for Come Alive from his sophomore album MAGIC MAN.

The video features creative and movement directed by Jackson Wang, and is directed by Rich Lee. The clip shows Jackson at his most captivating yet as he steps into the persona and world of MAGIC MAN.

This all follows Jackson’s whirlwind year of making history at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the first-ever Chinese solo artist who performed on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Forever set.

Jackson also headlined this year’s 88rising Head In The Clouds Festival (alongside the likes of NIKI, Rich Brian, and more) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Jackson performed his latest single, Fire to the Fuse, the theme song for Riot Games’ League of Legends new cosmetic skin line, at the 2022 League Of Legends Worlds Championship Opening Ceremony alongside Lil Nas X in San Francisco.

The track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Song Chart. Jackson kicked off his MAGIC MAN World Tour in Asia earlier this month, and will embark on additional dates in London, Paris and Dubai.

Come Alive is out now.

Image: Nabil Ayers

