Jamie Lee Curtis shares her support for trans-daughter Ruby

Film star Jamie Lee Curtis has shared her joy in seeing her daughter Ruby, who is transgender, fall in love and get engaged.

In a cover interview for the magazine AARP Curtis opened up about her 25 year old daughter transitioning gender saying for her and husband Christopher Guest had watched on in “wonder and pride”.

In the interview, which was given with Ruby’s permission, Curtis explained that she had tossed out the “old idea” that gender is fixed and instead is embracing the concept that life is in “constant metamorphosis”.

Next year Ruby and her fiancé will tie the knot and Jamie Lee will be the one officiating the proceedings.

Jamie Lee Curtis has enjoyed a long and successful career in Hollywood. Her father was actor Tony Curtis, while her mother is Psycho star Janet Leigh.

Jamie Lee got her start in the movie business in the classic horror film Halloween, but she branched out from being the Scream Queen finding success in comedy. Among her many hits are Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda and True Lies.

OIP Staff

