Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Janice Robinson, Courtney Act to headline Mardi Gras Fair Day

Culture

Fair Day is one of the main events on the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras line up, and the team has an exciting program in store for 2026.

Leading the music roster is house icon Janice Robinson of Livin’ Joy fame, who will be making her Mardi Gras debut with an exclusive performance at Fair Day.

- Advertisement -

Alongside Robinson will be drag star and television personality Courtney Act, and rising Victorian pop act Blusher.

Festival-goers can also catch dance music favourite Zoe Badwi, DJ James Alexandr, Nada Leigh, Kath Ebbs and IVANA.

Janice Robinson

And that’s just the main stage! Mila Jam, Arisce, Felicia Foxx, Aunty Tamara, Atomic Kiss, Jackel Doll, Tiddalicious and DJ Nate will also be performing across the park.

You can also head down to Victoria Park to enjoy the Doggywood dog pageant, the Trans Camp community zone, Karaoke Cave, the Queer Fashion Runway and much more.

Fair Day takes over Sydney’s Victoria Park on Sunday, 15 February. Find out more about the 48th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras at mardigras.org.au

Latest

Culture

Joondalup Festival reveals program ahead of March outing

0
The program is loaded with fabulous artworks, music, entertainment and much more!
News

Kirralie Smith and Binary say they will appeal $95,000 vilification fine

0
The group and its CEO will appeal the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and vowed to take their fight to the High Court of Australia if needed.
News

Malaysian authorities shut down hotel for promoting itself as ‘gay friendly’

0
When police raided the hotel there was only one room being used, and no guests at the venue.
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Five quick stories about secret love children, raids in Azerbaijan, punk rock bands, sporting heroes and more.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Joondalup Festival reveals program ahead of March outing

0
The program is loaded with fabulous artworks, music, entertainment and much more!
News

Kirralie Smith and Binary say they will appeal $95,000 vilification fine

0
The group and its CEO will appeal the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and vowed to take their fight to the High Court of Australia if needed.
News

Malaysian authorities shut down hotel for promoting itself as ‘gay friendly’

0
When police raided the hotel there was only one room being used, and no guests at the venue.
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Five quick stories about secret love children, raids in Azerbaijan, punk rock bands, sporting heroes and more.
History

On This Gay Day | Merle Miller declared what it means to be a homosexual

0
The essayist came out in 1971 when he published an landmark essay about homosexuality.

Joondalup Festival reveals program ahead of March outing

OUTinPerth -
The program is loaded with fabulous artworks, music, entertainment and much more!
Read more

Kirralie Smith and Binary say they will appeal $95,000 vilification fine

OUTinPerth -
The group and its CEO will appeal the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and vowed to take their fight to the High Court of Australia if needed.
Read more

Malaysian authorities shut down hotel for promoting itself as ‘gay friendly’

OUTinPerth -
When police raided the hotel there was only one room being used, and no guests at the venue.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture