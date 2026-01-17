Janice Robinson, Courtney Act to headline Mardi Gras Fair Day

Fair Day is one of the main events on the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras line up, and the team has an exciting program in store for 2026.

Leading the music roster is house icon Janice Robinson of Livin’ Joy fame, who will be making her Mardi Gras debut with an exclusive performance at Fair Day.

Alongside Robinson will be drag star and television personality Courtney Act, and rising Victorian pop act Blusher.

Festival-goers can also catch dance music favourite Zoe Badwi, DJ James Alexandr, Nada Leigh, Kath Ebbs and IVANA.

Janice Robinson

And that’s just the main stage! Mila Jam, Arisce, Felicia Foxx, Aunty Tamara, Atomic Kiss, Jackel Doll, Tiddalicious and DJ Nate will also be performing across the park.

You can also head down to Victoria Park to enjoy the Doggywood dog pageant, the Trans Camp community zone, Karaoke Cave, the Queer Fashion Runway and much more.

Fair Day takes over Sydney’s Victoria Park on Sunday, 15 February. Find out more about the 48th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras at mardigras.org.au