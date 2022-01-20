Ella Fitzgerald, Sondheim & more celebrated with ‘Jazz at the Symphony’

This February, the state’s best musicians will unite to bring a first-of-its-kind performance to Perth audiences, blurring the lines between classic and contemporary.

The Western Australian Jazz Project (WAJP) will join forces with musical legends including Sara McLiver, Jamie ‘Slim Jim’ Mercanti, and Jamie Oehlers for its Jazz at the Symphony performance at Perth Concert Hall.

The unconventional concert will combine the worlds of classical, jazz and contemporary music, showcasing the best of each genre and creating an experience unlike anything seen before on Western Australian stages.

The February concert follows the WAJP’s debut in December, which saw over 800 patrons come together for A Very Jazzy Christmas, with headline performances by musical theatre legend John James Ohara and singer-songwriter Reigan Derry.

With the goal of enriching Perth’s arts and culture scene, WAJP are working to expand the jazz presence in WA, creating vibrancy in the CBD and bringing a new standard of excellence to jazz. 10 of WA’s most esteemed artists will join the band of jazz musicians, all of which hold accolades from around the world, including global performances with musical greats such as Hugh Jackman and Michael Bublè.

The concert will see the premier of a brand-new composition commissioned by rising star Vanessa Perica, as well as music from Debussy, Dvorak, Ella Fitzgerald, and Stephen Sondheim.

Managing Director of WAJP, Adrian Kelly said he was overjoyed with the response to the debut concert and was looking forward to further solidifying WAJP’s position in the state’s music scene.

“WAJP’s debut at Perth Concert Hall has to be one of the proudest moments in my career to date, and we are excited to continue progressing our vision in 2022,” said Adrian.

“We’re looking forward to working with some of the best talent in WA to bring Perth a show with a difference, further enriching our state’s arts and culture scene through a musical performance like no other.”

“Our hope is that through these concerts, we elevate the appreciation of jazz and musical talent right here in Perth, strengthening its support in WA.”

WAJP is an ensemble of trumpeters, trombonists, saxophonists and rhythmists and are working to transform Perth’s jazz scene through a series of concerts, activations, and education opportunities in Western Australia.

Jazz at the Symphony will take place on Friday 18 February at Perth Concert Hall. Tickets are available at perthconcerthall.com.au

Image: Deprimo Photography

