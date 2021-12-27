Jean-Marc Vallée director of ‘Dallas Buyer’s Club’ dead at 58

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Film director Jean-Marc Vallée had died aged 58, he was best known for is films including C.R.A.Z.Y, The Young Victoria, and Dallas Buyers Club. In recent year’s he’d focused on television projects including Big Little Lies and Sharp Mental Objects.

The Canadian director first found international acclaim with his fourth feature film C.R.A.Z.Y which became the most critically acclaimed and financially successful film from Quebec. It told the story of a young man named Zac dealing with homophobia while growing up in Quebec in the 1970s and 1980s alongside his four brothers. The film was inspired by co-writer Francois Boulay’s experiences of his own youth.

Following this Vallée was hired to direct the film The Young Victoria which focuses on the early life of Queen Victoria. The film was written by Julian Fellows – who would go on to create Downton Abbey, and starred Emily Blunt, Paul Bettany, Rupert Friend, Miranda Richardson and Jim Broadbent.

His sixth film was Café de Flore which he wrote, directed and edited. It features a love story that connects a man and woman living in present day Montreal with a mother and son in 1960’s Paris. It starred French pop star Vanessa Paradis.

Jean-Marc Vallée created his best known work in 2013. Dallas Buyers Club was based on the real-life tale of Ron Woodroof, a Texas electrician who is disagnosed with AIDS and told he only has 30 days to live. Woodroof began smuggling alternative medicines and other drugs that were not yet approved by the US Food and Drug Administration from Mexico to the USA.

The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, with actor Matthew McConaughey winning the Best Actor statue, and co-star Jared Leto being named Best Supporting Actor.

The director would go on to direct Wild starring Reece Witherspoon, and Demolition which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts. He would find further acclaim when he moved into television projects.

He was the director and Executive Producer of Big Little Lies, which saw him win an Emmy Award. He did not return to direct the shows second season, but moved on to directing Sharp Objects which also received a raft of awards.

His representatives announced that he had died suddenly over the weekend while staying at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

Colleagues have paid tribute to the director. Nicole Kidman described him as “an incredible collaborator”, while Laura Dern said, “The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.” Actress Reese Witherspoon shared a similar sentiment, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” she posted to social media.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallée had an unmatched passion for storytelling.

“Jean–Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched – so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.