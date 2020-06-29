Jessie Ware returns with new video featuring dancer Nicolas Huchard

Jessie Ware has a new album What’s Your Pleasure and it’s a disco filled curation of tunes that may be the artist’s best output yet.

The video for the title track features dancer Nicolaus Huchard romping around a hotel room to the disco charged track while showcasing their feminine and masculine personalities. The dancer has previous appeared in videos for Madonna and Chrstine and the Queens, but here they are given a starring role in the clip.

Ware’s fourth album has just been released, following a series of singles over the last few months, and critics are praising it’s smooth disco sounds. The Guardian have the album a 4 review, while music bible NME also gave the new record 4 stars and described it as “collection of exhilarating floor-fillers that fuse future-facing production with heady ‘80s sounds”.

Take a look at the video for What’s Your Pleasure

