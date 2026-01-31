Jessie Ware’s next album ‘Superbloom’ lands this April

UK pop favourite Jessie Ware is continuing her streak of disco-inspired creations with her upcoming album Superbloom.

Following the success of What’s Your Pleasure? and That! Feels Good!, Ware promises a new glittering rush of Studio 54-infused groove.

Superbloom‘s lead single, I Could Get Used to This, shows off the album’s new direction with euphoric, cascading strings.

“Since What’s Your Pleasure? I’ve been trying out this fantasy world and escapism. I’m not the most by-the-book ‘pop star’, but I do like to play with dress-up, glamour, and fun,” Ware said of the upcoming release.

“While I love dance music, I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it.”

Superbloom will be available from Friday, 10 April.