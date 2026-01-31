Search
Jessie Ware’s next album ‘Superbloom’ lands this April

Culture

UK pop favourite Jessie Ware is continuing her streak of disco-inspired creations with her upcoming album Superbloom.

Following the success of What’s Your Pleasure? and That! Feels Good!, Ware promises a new glittering rush of Studio 54-infused groove.

Superbloom‘s lead single, I Could Get Used to This, shows off the album’s new direction with euphoric, cascading strings.

“Since What’s Your Pleasure? I’ve been trying out this fantasy world and escapism. I’m not the most by-the-book ‘pop star’, but I do like to play with dress-up, glamour, and fun,” Ware said of the upcoming release.

“While I love dance music, I wanted to dig deeper with this record; to connect with real relationships and appreciate the love I have, and the fears I have of losing it.”

Superbloom will be available from Friday, 10 April.

Community

PHOTOS | PrideFEST 2025 takes over the streets of Northbridge

0
WA's Pride Parade took to the streets of Northbridge on Saturday, 29 November.
Community

People with Disability Australia proud to join Midsumma Pride March

0
PWDA aims to centre LGBTIQA+ people with disability in public life, policy and community spaces.
Culture

The fabulous House of Dion is coming on tour this October

0
Three breakout stars of RuPaul's Drag Race are bringing...
Culture

Actor Catherine O’Hara dies aged 71

0
The 'Schitt's Creek' star died at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness.

