Jim Morrison awarded Medal of the Order of Australia

Local

Respected Indigenous leader Jim Morrison has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in today’s Australia Day Honours.

Morrison has been recognised for his service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia through is founding of Yokai – the West Australian Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation, alongside his work on a wide number of reconciliation bodies.

Jim Morrison photographed by Graeme Watson.

Jim Morrison has previously been the patron of the Pride Parade and founded Queers for Reconciliation, an movement that encouraged members of the LGBTIQA+ communities to become involved in Australia’s reconciliation process.

Alongside his advocacy work Morrison also co-hosts the weekly show current affairs and community radio show Moorditj Mag on RTRFM 92.1.

He’s also drawn attention to the needs of Indigenous Australians through the documentary Genocide in the Wildflower State, on which he served as an Executive Producer.

In a social media post from Yokai, Morrison appeared alongside Professor Fiona Stanley who said the award not only recognised Morrison’s work but the issues he stands for.

Congratulations Uncle Jim – well deserved!

