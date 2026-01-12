Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

João Lucas Reis da Silva makes history at the Australian Open

News

When tennis player João Lucas Reis da Silva stepped on to the court at the Australian Open on Monday he made history.

The Brazilian player became the first out gay man to take part in the tournament since it began in 1905. Currently ranked 204th in the world, Reis da Silva is one of the top players in his home country.

- Advertisement -
Image: Instagram.

The player shared that he was gay in 2024, making him the first male professional tennis player to share information about their same-sex attraction during their playing career. He’d told his family five years earlier.

Reis da Silva is in a relationship with model and actor Gui Sampaio Ricardo. After he came out the player noted that he longer was subjected to homophobic language during tournaments.

He will play as part of the qualifying rounds for the open, with hopes of making it to the top of the Grand Slam tournament. To make it through he must win three matches in a row.

In the first qualifier he lost to Portugal’s Henrique Rocha, 6-2,6-4. Rocha is currently ranked 157th.

Latest

News

Malaysian leaders vow to crack down on gay camping outings

0
The Sultan of Selangor, the constitutional ruler and head of state of the region, has joined the growing chorus of disapproval condemning a gay camping event.
News

Jonathan Van Ness is coming back with a new show

0
The Queer Eye star will be back in Perth in March for a show at the Astor Theatre.
News

Long-acting HIV PrEP registration brings us another step closer to ending HIV for Australia

0
While the medication is now registered, there is yet to be a scheme to get it to people.
Culture

Stream the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Stan this February

0
Awards season lovers rejoice! The biggest night in music...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Malaysian leaders vow to crack down on gay camping outings

0
The Sultan of Selangor, the constitutional ruler and head of state of the region, has joined the growing chorus of disapproval condemning a gay camping event.
News

Jonathan Van Ness is coming back with a new show

0
The Queer Eye star will be back in Perth in March for a show at the Astor Theatre.
News

Long-acting HIV PrEP registration brings us another step closer to ending HIV for Australia

0
While the medication is now registered, there is yet to be a scheme to get it to people.
Culture

Stream the 2026 GRAMMY Awards on Stan this February

0
Awards season lovers rejoice! The biggest night in music...
Culture

Last chance to vote in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025

0
Cast your vote before voting end this Thursday, 15 January at 5pm AEDT.

Malaysian leaders vow to crack down on gay camping outings

OUTinPerth -
The Sultan of Selangor, the constitutional ruler and head of state of the region, has joined the growing chorus of disapproval condemning a gay camping event.
Read more

Jonathan Van Ness is coming back with a new show

OUTinPerth -
The Queer Eye star will be back in Perth in March for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Read more

Long-acting HIV PrEP registration brings us another step closer to ending HIV for Australia

OUTinPerth -
While the medication is now registered, there is yet to be a scheme to get it to people.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture