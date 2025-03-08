Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

On This Gay Day | Robert Mapplethorpe died in 1989

History

Mapplethorpe created large scale photographic works, predominately in black and white, that featured nudes, still life and self portraits. His most controversial works were images focusing on the underground BDSM culture.

The photographers work spurred discussions about public funding of art works and censorship. His work was noted for its homoeroticism.

- Advertisement -

Mapplethorpe lived with punk singer Patti Smith for a decade between the 1960s and 1970s before he realised he was gay.

They continued to work together throughout his life. In the late 1970s he met art curator Sam Wagstaff who would become his mentor, lover and lifetime companion. Wagstaff gave Mapplethorpe the camera which got him interested in photography.

Mapplethorpe died of an AIDS related illness at just 42 years of age. Wagstaff died two years earlier also as a result of acquiring pneumonia arising from HIV.

His life was dramatised in the 2018 film Mapplethorpe, where Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith portrayed the photographer.

OIP Staff, This post was first published in 2021 and has been subsequently updated. 

Latest

News

Pauline Hanson says she’ll push again for transgender inquiry

0
The One Nation senator delivered a rant on Sky News proclaiming that transgender women playing women's sport are cheats.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Ethan, Dolly Parton, Miya Folick, Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, and Pet Shop Boys remixing Primal Scream.  
History

On This Gay Day | AIDS activist organisation ACT UP formed

0
ACT UP grew out of activist Larry Kramer's frustration with the lack of action on tackling the AIDS crisis.
Local

The Greens have an unexpected result in the state election

0
The Greens look set to hold four seats in the Legislative Council when parliament reconvenes.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Pauline Hanson says she’ll push again for transgender inquiry

0
The One Nation senator delivered a rant on Sky News proclaiming that transgender women playing women's sport are cheats.
News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Ethan, Dolly Parton, Miya Folick, Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, and Pet Shop Boys remixing Primal Scream.  
History

On This Gay Day | AIDS activist organisation ACT UP formed

0
ACT UP grew out of activist Larry Kramer's frustration with the lack of action on tackling the AIDS crisis.
Local

The Greens have an unexpected result in the state election

0
The Greens look set to hold four seats in the Legislative Council when parliament reconvenes.
Culture

The Wiggles and Orville Peck celebrate ‘Friends of Dorothy’

0
The children's entertainers have teamed up with country music star Orville Peck.

Pauline Hanson says she’ll push again for transgender inquiry

Graeme Watson -
The One Nation senator delivered a rant on Sky News proclaiming that transgender women playing women's sport are cheats.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Ethan, Dolly Parton, Miya Folick, Ólafur Arnalds and Loreen, and Pet Shop Boys remixing Primal Scream.  
Read more

On This Gay Day | AIDS activist organisation ACT UP formed

OUTinPerth -
ACT UP grew out of activist Larry Kramer's frustration with the lack of action on tackling the AIDS crisis.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture