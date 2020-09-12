John Course breathes new life in Liberty X’s tune ‘Just a Little’

Top DJ John Course has delivered a new tune, a cover of the Liberty X song Just a Little.

The Australian DJ breathes new life into the much loved tune giving it a smooth house sound.

Having been part of the house music scene since its emergence in Australia, Course first came to prominence by winning the Victorian leg of the DMC turntablist competition, a feat he repeated two years in a row.

Moving from turntablist roots, he embraced house music from the time it emerged and was listed in ‘DJ Magazine’s’ first ever ‘Top 100 DJ’s’ list in 1993. He has gone on to co-found Vicious Recordings, produce original music, mix over a million CD’s for ‘Ministry of Sound,’ ‘OneLove’ & ‘Vicious.’

It’s not the first time Course has delivered a killer dance tune, he was part of Blackout, whose hit track Gottta Have Hope was huge. Plus he was one half of Electro Funk Lovers and has done heaps of solo productions under his alias J.A.C. or simply as John Course.

Take a listen to the tune.

The song was the biggest hit for British band Liberty X. The band was formed in 2001 bringing together contestants from the reality TV show Popstars who didn’t make it into the band Hear’say.

