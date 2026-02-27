John Waters and Ariana Grande join ‘American Horror Story’ cast

The iconic filmmaker behind Pink Flamingos and Serial Mom is set to join the upcoming season of long-running series American Horror Story.

John Waters has been cast on the 13th season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology horror series, making the announcement during a performance of a recent live show in Baltimore.

“I can’t say what role, but I have a big new part in American Horror Story,” Waters teased.

The series is known for recurring stars playing different characters as each series tells its own story.

Returning favourites include Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Robers, Gabourey Sidibe and Jessica Lange.

Ariana Grande is also confirmed to be making her American Horror Story debut alongside Waters in the new season.

Not much is known about what the next story Murphy will tell, but he has previously teased that the witches from the much-loved third season Coven will return some day.