Johnny Manuel chats about his new EP ‘Younger Skin’

Singer Johnny Manuel showcases his impressive vocal talents on his new EP Younger Skin, which features the fresh single The Others.
Manuel got his start in the music business as a teenager signing to a big producer in his native USA. Things didn’t work out though, but he’s found fame appearing on talent shows including America’s Got Talent and The Voice – Australia. He’s even performed at Eurovision.
Now he’s sharing his new music, and in a chat with OUTinPerth spoke about making music that represents who he is, his journey so far, exciting new projects on the horizon.
As a proud queer black man now living in Australia, Johnny is excited to step out on his own and embrace a fresh sound for his new EP.
Take a listen to the interview.
Graeme Watson
