Join the celebrations with ABC’s live Mardi Gras broadcast

Everyone is invited to join in the revelry of the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade with ABC on Saturday, 28 February.

Drag star Courtney Act and ABCQueer journalist Mon Schafter return to host the broadcast, alongside ABC’s Jeremy Fernandez and comedian Nath Valvo.

Making their debut as ABC Mardi Gras hosts are Noongar-Yamatji presenter and TV personality Brooke Blurton, award-winning chef Anna Polyviou and former AFL player Mitch Brown.

Highlighting this year’s theme of ECSTATICA, the parade is expecting more than 12,000 participants to march down Oxford Street with pride.

Ahead of the main event, Mon Schafter says Mardi Gras is a celebration of community.

“It’s joy, power and resilience. It’s my favourite night of the year, and I can’t wait to get covered in glitter and be loud and proud,” Schafter said.

“In the lead up to the parade, we’ll also be sharing a range of exciting queer stories and debates on ABCQueer and ABC Australia socials. More pride than you can poke a stick at.”

Join the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on ABC and ABC iView on Saturday, 28 February from 4:30pm WST / 7:30pm AEDT